"Sometimes you have to make a selfish decision" - Iga Swiatek responds to Agnieszka Radwanska's criticism over Billie Jean King Cup withdrawal

Iga Swiatek has defended her decision to skip the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in response to Agnieszka Radwanska's criticism.

Swiatek ended her 2023 campaign atop the WTA rankings for the second successive year, becoming the sixth youngest player to achieve this feat. The Pole reclaimed the World No. 1 spot from Aryna Sabalenka after defeating Jessica Pegula 6-1, 6-0 in the summit clash of the 2023 WTA Finals in Cancun. She had an incredible year, clinching six titles with 68 wins and 11 losses.

The four-time Grand Slam champion's participation at the year-end championship resulted in her withdrawal from the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Finals, which was scheduled to commence immediately after in Seville, Spain. Without the World No.1 at their disposal, team Poland failed to reach the semifinals after losing 0-3 to Canada and 1-2 to Spain.

Former Wimbledon finalist Agnieszka Radwanska had called out her compatriot about her decision to skip the Billie Jean King Cup Finals for the second year in a row. In view of that, in a recent interview with WP SportoweFakty, Iga Swiatek said:

"I treated this statement calmly. Some words are taken out of context, I have experienced this myself several times. Agnieszka knows how to function on a tour, what the burdens are, she knows this perspective. She knows that sometimes you have to make a more selfish decision that will later help you avoid problems that will affect everyone."

While Iga Swiatek appreciated Radwanska's commitment towards the national team, she called out the tough scheduling and inadequate planning of the WTA tournaments.

"Agnieszka expressed her opinion in the context that she herself had sacrificed many times for the national team. A similar attitude must certainly be appreciated. However, I have the impression that in the past all this was not analyzed so carefully and some things were easier to plan. There was no discussion that, for example, the next tournament would be played on another continent," Swiatek said.

Iga Swiatek cites 'physical and mental fatigue' over Billie Jean King Cup withdrawal

Iga Swiatek pictured at the 2023 US Open

In the same interview with WP SportoweFakty, Iga Swiatek cited 'physical and mental fatigue' as one of the reasons behind her decision to skip the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup finals.

The Pole also mentioned that returning to her home country and spending time with her loved ones following the 2023 US Open propelled her to win the China Open in Beijing and the WTA Finals in Cancun.

"Yes definitely. I am very well prepared physically. If anyone has to bear such burdens, it's me. However, I feel them, just like other tennis players," Swiatek said.

"I'm talking about physical and mental fatigue because they are connected vessels. I was rarely at home, and in the middle of the season I felt the need to do so. I wanted to spend some time in the place where I grew up - among my loved ones, in my safe haven. After the US Open, I returned to Poland and it helped me win in Beijing and Cancun. Unfortunately, due to the workload, I had to make the decision to leave the Billie Jean King Cup," the 22-year-old added.

Explaining further, Iga Swiatek spoke of her desire to represent her country on the tennis court but maintained that it was "impossible" this season due to the workload of a professional tennis player.

"Initially, I was going to perform because I always want to play for Poland. This season, however, this was impossible. I was aware that many people would not like my decision. However, people who know tennis know what a long journey after a tournament means, the need to adapt, lack of sleep, and a short training time on a new court," Swiatek said.