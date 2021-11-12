Sony Kartal, Emma Raducanu's junior rival from viral match videos, says she takes inspiration from the US Open champ's "crazy" success

Emma Raducanu stunned the tennis world at the 2021 US Open by becoming the first qualifier ever to lift a Grand Slam trophy. The Brit's improbable run at Flushing Meadows has not only made her a global icon, it has also proven to be inspirational for fellow youngsters.

Sonay Kartal, a familiar foe of Emma Raducanu's on the junior circuit, recently about the impact of the latter's New York triumph in an interview with Tennis 365. Kartal, who also featured in a viral highlight reel from a 2011 match against Raducanu, described her fellow Brit's success as "crazy".

The 19-year-old said that watching Raducanu win on the biggest stage put things in perspective and proved that a breakthrough is never "too far away".

"I grew up playing Emma, so it proves to me that the dream of making it in tennis is not too far away," Kartal said. "It has put into perspective for all the British players just how possible it could be to break through."

"Emma’s success is just crazy," Kartal continued. "The fact that she hadn’t even won a single match in a WTA event and then went out and won the US Open… it was just crazy."

Sony Kartal also recalled the attention that came with the viral clip of her hitting an incredible passing winner against a 9-year-old Emma Raducanu. Kartal revealed that she was surprised by the interest it generated.

The Brit, who has been hampered by injuries in her young career, then circled back to talking about Raducanu's success, saying that she feels inspired by it.

"I remembered the match when we were nine and the point that was replayed so many times so well," Kartal said. "Luckily I hit the winning shot at the end of it! The interest in those videos went around the world... some Italian coaches came up to me as they knew I was the girl on the clips playing Raducanu."

"My story is a little different to Emma’s because I have had some injury problems that have hampered me," she added. "But we can all take inspiration from her success."

"It will be nice to have the opportunity to go somewhere" - Emma Raducanu on her off-season plans

Emma Raducanu played her last tournament of the year in Linz.

Emma Radicanu ended her 2021 season with a second-round defeat to Wang Xinyu in Linz. After the match, said she is now looking forward to taking some time off and celebrating with her family,

Raducanu, who turns 19 on Saturday, further revealed that it would be her first vacation in seven years. She then added that she hopes to return "motivated" for her pre-season.

"It’s my birthday soon and it’s the end of the season," Raducanu said, "I haven’t been on holiday for seven years. So it will be nice to have the opportunity to go somewhere."

"The last time was a long weekend to Switzerland with my parents," she continued. "I'm hoping to make it longer than that. I will switch off and when I am back in pre-season I will be super hungry and motivated to do better."

