"Sorry to disappoint" - Nick Kyrgios announces major decision about Wimbledon amid injury recovery

Nick Kyrgios suffered yet another setback in his comeback season on Tuesday (June 3) as the Aussie revealed to his fans that he will not be playing at this year's Wimbledon. Kyrgios' last tour-level outing came during the Miami Open in March.

Ad

Kyrgios endured wrist and knee injuries that required arthroscopic surgeries following his maiden Major final run at SW19 three years ago. The 30-year-old has failed to make a dent in the men's singles field in his 2025 return, losing four of his five matches thus far. More recently, he withdrew from the ongoing French Open after his knee injury resurfaced ahead of the claycourt Major.

On Tuesday, Nick Kyrgios took to his Instagram account to reveal that he had "hit a small setback in his recovery", most likely referring to his knee flare-up. That said, the Aussie promised his fans that he will be back on the ATP Tour soon enough.

Ad

Trending

"Just wanted to give everyone a quick update - I've hit a small setback in my recovery and unfortunately won't make it back for grass season this year. I know how much you've all been looking forward to seeing me out there, and I'm genuinely sorry to disappoint," Nick Kyrgios wrote on his Instagram stories on Tuesday. "This is just a bump in the road though, and I'm already working hard to get back stronger than ever. Thank you for all your continued support - it means everything to me. See you soon!"

Ad

Via Nick Kyrgios Instagram stories

For academic purposes, Kyrgios has missed 10 of the 11 Grand Slam tournaments since the 2022 US Open due to his bouts with various injuries.

Ad

Nick Kyrgios: "I can't really catch a break at the moment with my body"

Three months ago, Nick Kyrgios spoke briefly about his right wrist injury ahead of his Indian Wells Masters campaign. The seven-time ATP singles titlist revealed that he had "felt his wrist a little bit" during a practice session ahead of his campaign at the Palm Springs event, before claiming that he had faced several challenges with respect to his physical conditioning lately.

Ad

"I was practicing for an hour, and the second last point, actually felt my wrist a little bit," Nick Kyrgios told Tennis Channel in March. "So, you know, it seems to be that point where I can't really catch a break at the moment with my body, but it's just things you have to navigate. I'll do everything I can to be ready."

Kyrgios subsequently retired while trailing Botic van de Zandschulp 6-7(7), 0-3 in the first round of this year's 1000-level event in Indian Wells due to wrist niggles. He picked up his first singles win of 2025 against USA's Mackenzie McDonald a week later at the Miami Open, which has since helped him climb up to 633rd in the ATP singles rankings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More