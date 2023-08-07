Nick Kyrgios has sympathized with Matteo Berrettini following the Italian's recent revelations about physical and mental struggles.

Berrettini has spent a considerable amount of time on the sidelines this season due to injuries. He spent two months away from action following the Australian Open before returning to action at the Mexican Open.

Later, at the Monte-Carlo Masters, he was forced to withdraw from the tournament ahead of his third-round match against Holger Rune due to an abdominal injury. He missed the entire claycourt season and returned to the tour in the grass swing.

In a recent interview, Berrettini spoke about "the darkness" that consumed him as he struggled with physical and mental issues.

"The darkness seems to have no end, it seems to swallow you because instead of standing still and breathing, you dig yourself an abyss. They were bad moments, which I did not like," he stated.

That said, the 27-year-old expressed that it also helped him rediscover his love for the sport.

"They were fundamental to make me rediscover the reasons for the joy of doing what I started as a child and that has occupied my whole life. I thought back to the origins to find myself. The darkness gave me the space to do it," he explained.

With Berrettini's revelations doing the rounds on social media, Kyrgios offered the World No. 40 a sympathetic shoulder and stated that he could reach out to him if needed.

"Sorry to hear big fella! Glad you got out of it though! Here if you need anything," he tweeted.

"I was genuinely contemplating if I wanted to commit suicide" - When Nick Kyrgios opened up on his mental health struggles

Nick Kyrgios is currently ranked World No. 35.

Nick Kyrgios' comforting words to Matteo Berrettini come as no surprise as the Australian himself has struggled with mental health issues.

The 28-year-old, who has openly spoken about it a few times, revealed on Netflix's 'Break Point' series that he contemplated suicide during the 2019 Wimbledon Championships and ended up being committed to a psych ward in London to undergo treatment.

"I was genuinely contemplating if I wanted to commit suicide. I lost at Wimbledon. I woke up, and my dad was sitting on the bed, full-blown crying. That was the big wake-up call for me. I was like, 'OK, I can't keep doing this'," he stated.

Kyrgios also admitted to using drugs and alcohol, which led to him losing his relationship with his friends and family.

"I was literally struggling to get out of bed, let alone play in front of millions. I was drinking, abusing drugs, lost my relationship with my family, pushed all my close friends away," he added.