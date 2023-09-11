"Sorry about the result today" - Novak Djokovic jokes about letting Daniil Medvedev win US Open 2023 if he knew about Russian's wedding anniversary

Novak Djokovic has apologized for beating Daniil Medvedev to the 2023 US Open title on his wedding anniversary and joked that he'd have let the Russian win if he knew beforehand about the special occasion.

Playing in his third final at the New York Major in the last five years, Medvedev lost 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 to Djokovic on Sunday, September 10. Despite giving it his best, he could not stop the Serbian from clinching his fourth title at Flushing Meadows and a 24th career Grand Slam title.

In his speech during the trophy presentation, Medvedev apologized to his wife, Daria, for not being able to win the title on their wedding anniversary. The pair had tied the knot on September 12, 2018, in Moscow.

Later, Djokovic apologized to the World No. 3 for ruining their special day and suggested that the result would have been different had he known about it before the match.

“Daniil said too many nice words and sorry I didn't start [my speech] congratulating you. I want to congratulate you for a fantastic tournament and sorry about the result today. And please don't get this in the wrong way, happy anniversary to your wife. I'm sorry, I'm sorry. It comes from a good place, honestly, you know. If I knew that the anniversary is today, maybe, you know, the result….” he said.

The 36-year-old then congratulated Medvedev for his kind nature and predicted that he'd win many Majors in the coming years.

“Jokes aside, Daniil has been incredibly incredibly nice and kind to me, to my team. His coach, everyone. I think since you were a junior 14 or 15 you started training with your coach and it's nice to see the evolution of of your relationship professionally,” he said.

“What you have achieved, what you have done. And I know that there is a lot more for you to achieve in the future years. So good luck with that for sure. You will win more Slams, no doubt,” he added.

When Daniil Medvedev dedicated US Open 2021 win to his wife Daria as wedding anniversary gift

Daniil Medvedev won the US Open in 2021.

Two years ago, Daniil Medvedev managed to go the distance in New York and clinch his maiden Grand Slam title.

In 2021, Medvedev took on Novak Djokovic in the US Open final. The odds were stacked against him as the Serbian came into the match having won all three Majors that year. Medvedev, however, spoiled Djokovic's dreams of winning the Calander Slam by coming through the final with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 scoreline to take home the title.

In his speech after that win, he admitted that he had not bought a wedding gift for his wife with their wedding anniversary on the horizon. He stated that his thoughts mid-match in the final were about winning the title to compensate for that.

“It’s a third anniversary for me and my wife today. During the tournament, I couldn’t think of a present or anything so when I went into the final after the semis win, I thought ‘okay, if I lose, I will have to find a present fast. When I won [the first set], the only thing I thought was ‘wow, if I lose I will have no time to find a present and so, I have to win this match’. I love you Daria,” he had then said.

