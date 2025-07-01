"Sorry Wimbledon, I don’t know if I’m supposed to do that”- Iga Swiatek apologizes after revealing sneaky act in interview

Iga Swiatek playfully admitted to collecting towels following her victory over Polina Kudermetova in the first round at Wimbledon 2025. She jokingly apologized for the sneaky act during the interview.

Ad

Playing her opening match at the tournament, eighth seed Swiatek earned a comprehensive 7-5, 6-1 win over the Russian.

Following her win, Swiatek was teased by the interviewer during her on-court interview for taking multiple Wimbledon towels. Reacting to this, the 24-year-old laughed and admitted that players love collecting towels at Grand Slams and that her friends and family often request them. She then playfully apologized, saying:

“Come on. It’s like a topic no one ever talks about. We love our towels. Every time I come back from a slam I think I have like 10 friends and 10 family members wanting towels. So sorry guys. Sorry Wimbledon, I don’t know if I’m supposed to do that.”

Ad

Trending

She further joked about the number of Grand Slam towels she has already collected over the years, adding that if she continues doing the same for the next 15 years, she might need to build a separate room just to store them.

Up next, Iga Swiatek will take on American Caty McNally in her second round of Wimbledon. She would be hoping to better her performance this time compared to the 2023 edition of the tournament, where she reached the quarterfinals -- her best finish in five attempts so far.

Ad

Iga Swiatek makes her feelings known after runner-up finish at Bad Homburg Open

Iga Swiatek in action against Jessica Pegula of the United States at Bad Homburg Open in Germany (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images)

Iga Swiatek expressed pride in her performance despite losing to Jessica Pegula in the women’s singles final of the 2025 Bad Homburg Open. In the match that spanned 1 hour and 46 minutes, Pegula prevailed over the Polish tennis star 6-4, 7-5 to claim her third title of the season.

Ad

Following her runner-up finish, Swiatek shared her thoughts via an Instagram post. Thanking the fans for their support and focusing on her progress despite the result not going in her favor, she wrote:

“Thank you for the support and your kindness. I’m proud of the work we put over last few weeks to improve, to take another steps. This everyday effort and commitment with a lot of grit and fun lead to great result that makes me go to Wimbledon with satisfaction and determination to progress every week on the court and face next challenges.”

Ad

She also congratulated her opponent Pegula in the message. Notably, Swiatek left the WTA 500 event in Germany with a cash prize of €87,825, while the winner Pegula earned €142,610.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhiruchi Rout Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.



Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.



Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.



Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.



When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Know More