"Sorry Wimbledon, I don’t know if I’m supposed to do that”- Iga Swiatek apologizes after revealing sneaky act in interview

Iga Swiatek playfully admitted to collecting towels following her victory over Polina Kudermetova in the first round at Wimbledon 2025. She jokingly apologized for the sneaky act during the interview.
Playing her opening match at the tournament, eighth seed Swiatek earned a comprehensive 7-5, 6-1 win over the Russian.
Following her win, Swiatek was teased by the interviewer during her on-court interview for taking multiple Wimbledon towels. Reacting to this, the 24-year-old laughed and admitted that players love collecting towels at Grand Slams and that her friends and family often request them. She then playfully apologized, saying:
“Come on. It’s like a topic no one ever talks about. We love our towels. Every time I come back from a slam I think I have like 10 friends and 10 family members wanting towels. So sorry guys. Sorry Wimbledon, I don’t know if I’m supposed to do that.”
She further joked about the number of Grand Slam towels she has already collected over the years, adding that if she continues doing the same for the next 15 years, she might need to build a separate room just to store them.
Up next, Iga Swiatek will take on American Caty McNally in her second round of Wimbledon. She would be hoping to better her performance this time compared to the 2023 edition of the tournament, where she reached the quarterfinals -- her best finish in five attempts so far.
Iga Swiatek makes her feelings known after runner-up finish at Bad Homburg Open
Iga Swiatek expressed pride in her performance despite losing to Jessica Pegula in the women’s singles final of the 2025 Bad Homburg Open. In the match that spanned 1 hour and 46 minutes, Pegula prevailed over the Polish tennis star 6-4, 7-5 to claim her third title of the season.
Following her runner-up finish, Swiatek shared her thoughts via an Instagram post. Thanking the fans for their support and focusing on her progress despite the result not going in her favor, she wrote:
“Thank you for the support and your kindness. I’m proud of the work we put over last few weeks to improve, to take another steps. This everyday effort and commitment with a lot of grit and fun lead to great result that makes me go to Wimbledon with satisfaction and determination to progress every week on the court and face next challenges.”
She also congratulated her opponent Pegula in the message. Notably, Swiatek left the WTA 500 event in Germany with a cash prize of €87,825, while the winner Pegula earned €142,610.