"Special appearance today" - Caroline Wozniacki's daughter Olivia joins Dane for practice as she looks to return after missing French Open

Caroline Wozniacki recently gave fans a glimpse of a heartwarming mother-daughter moment as she stepped onto the tennis court with her daughter, Olivia Wozniacki Lee. Wozniacki's comeback after three years included US & Australian Open wildcards, but she was snubbed by the French Open organizers.

Olivia is the first child of Wozniacki and former NBA star David Lee. The couple, who got married in 2019, gave birth to their daughter, Olivia Wozniacki Lee, in June 2021. Their son, James Wozniacki Lee, was born in October 2022.

On Saturday, the Dane shared a picture on X (formerly Twitter), featuring herself and Olivia sitting on a bench at a tennis court. Both were dressed in tennis gear, holding rackets, and smiling for the camera. In the caption, Wozniacki humorously mentioned that Olivia had made a special appearance on court.

Trending

“Special appearance at practice today” she tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Wozniacki, a two-time quarterfinalist at the French Open, was denied a wildcard by the organizers, which did not sit well with her and her team. Her father and coach, Piotr, voiced his displeasure while speaking to Gazeta. He said Wozniacki has worked tirelessly and achieved significant success and deserves respect.

"Of course we could, because we have a ranking that allows it... But Caroline said that she had not worked hard all her life and had not achieved so much to now start as a junior. At some point in life, however, there should be respect in a sport where a person meant something," Caroline Wozniacki's father said.

The former World No.1's team has decided they will not participate in the French Open next season. They believe the tournament doesn't take them seriously, making participation pointless.

"And I will tell you that Caroline will definitely not play next year. We have already decided this. Because there's no point in going through something like that. They don't take us seriously, so it's a waste of our efforts," he added.

Caroline Wozniacki will next participate in the 2024 Birmingham Classic

WTA 500 Credit One Charelston Open 2024 - Day 3

Caroline Wozniacki will compete at the 2024 Birmingham Classic after being awarded a wild card. The WTA 250 tournament is scheduled to begin on June 17 and will run through June 23.

Wozniacki will join other WTA stars, including defending champion Jelena Ostapenko, Leylah Fernandez, Barbora Krejčíková, Katie Boulter, Mirra Andreeva, Elise Mertens, and Ajla Tomljanović.

This season, the 33-year-old has participated in seven WTA tournaments, winning seven matches across these competitions.