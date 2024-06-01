  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • French Open 2024
  • "Special appearance today" - Caroline Wozniacki's daughter Olivia joins Dane for practice as she looks to return after missing French Open

"Special appearance today" - Caroline Wozniacki's daughter Olivia joins Dane for practice as she looks to return after missing French Open

By EKOJA JOSEPH
Modified Jun 01, 2024 19:29 GMT
Caroline Wozniacki and daughter Olivia. (Source: Left- Getty Images, Right- Wozniaki
Caroline Wozniacki and daughter Olivia. (Source: Left- Getty Images, Right- Wozniaki's Instagram )

Caroline Wozniacki recently gave fans a glimpse of a heartwarming mother-daughter moment as she stepped onto the tennis court with her daughter, Olivia Wozniacki Lee. Wozniacki's comeback after three years included US & Australian Open wildcards, but she was snubbed by the French Open organizers.

Olivia is the first child of Wozniacki and former NBA star David Lee. The couple, who got married in 2019, gave birth to their daughter, Olivia Wozniacki Lee, in June 2021. Their son, James Wozniacki Lee, was born in October 2022.

On Saturday, the Dane shared a picture on X (formerly Twitter), featuring herself and Olivia sitting on a bench at a tennis court. Both were dressed in tennis gear, holding rackets, and smiling for the camera. In the caption, Wozniacki humorously mentioned that Olivia had made a special appearance on court.

also-read-trending Trending
“Special appearance at practice today” she tweeted.

Wozniacki, a two-time quarterfinalist at the French Open, was denied a wildcard by the organizers, which did not sit well with her and her team. Her father and coach, Piotr, voiced his displeasure while speaking to Gazeta. He said Wozniacki has worked tirelessly and achieved significant success and deserves respect.

"Of course we could, because we have a ranking that allows it... But Caroline said that she had not worked hard all her life and had not achieved so much to now start as a junior. At some point in life, however, there should be respect in a sport where a person meant something," Caroline Wozniacki's father said.

The former World No.1's team has decided they will not participate in the French Open next season. They believe the tournament doesn't take them seriously, making participation pointless.

"And I will tell you that Caroline will definitely not play next year. We have already decided this. Because there's no point in going through something like that. They don't take us seriously, so it's a waste of our efforts," he added.

Caroline Wozniacki will next participate in the 2024 Birmingham Classic

WTA 500 Credit One Charelston Open 2024 - Day 3
WTA 500 Credit One Charelston Open 2024 - Day 3

Caroline Wozniacki will compete at the 2024 Birmingham Classic after being awarded a wild card. The WTA 250 tournament is scheduled to begin on June 17 and will run through June 23.

Wozniacki will join other WTA stars, including defending champion Jelena Ostapenko, Leylah Fernandez, Barbora Krejčíková, Katie Boulter, Mirra Andreeva, Elise Mertens, and Ajla Tomljanović.

This season, the 33-year-old has participated in seven WTA tournaments, winning seven matches across these competitions.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी