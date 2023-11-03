"Spending more time in the toilet than on the tennis court" - Novak Djokovic on playing with stomach issues at Paris Masters

Novak Djokovic, currently competing at the 2023 Paris Masters, recently opened up about the challenges he's facing due to stomach issues he's facing at the Masters 1000 tournament on his return to action after six weeks.

On Thursday, Novak Djokovic defeated Dutch tennis player Tallon Griekspoor in the Round of 16 at Paris-Bercy. The match ended with a 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-4 victory for Djokovic, who is aiming for his 40th ATP Masters 1000 title this week.

During his on-court interview afterwards, the 24-time Grand Slam champion revealed that he's been spending more time in the restroom than on the tennis court for the past few days. Djokovic explained that he's been grappling with stomach issues, which have affected his overall well-being.

“Honestly, I've been spending more time in the toilet than on the tennis court for several days now. I'm dealing with stomach problems and I'm not quite feeling myself."

"I went out with the idea of maintaining my serve as best I could and getting to the point. tiebreak. I managed to do it in the second set, where I raised my level in sudden death, and then I started to feel better in the third set. I am very happy to have overcome this challenge," Djokovic said.

Novak Djokovic will face Holger Rune in the Paris Masters quarterfinals

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2023 - Djokovic and Rune

The 24-time Grand Slam champion will now face Danish tennis sensation Holger Rune in the quarterfinals on Friday. Djokovic started his campaign in the French capital by defeating Argentine Tomás Martín Etcheverry 6-3, 6-2 on Wednesday.

Novak Djokovic's last Paris Masters triumph was in 2019, when he faced Denis Shapovalov in the final, winning 6–3, 6–4. Djokovic has had an 2023 exceptional season so far, winning three Grand Slam titles: the Australian Open, the French Open and the US Open.

On the other hand, Holger Rune began his Paris Masters journey by facing Austrian star Dominic Thiem, defeating him 6-4, 6-2. He continued his winning streak with a victory against Daniel Altmaier, securing a 6-2, 6-2 win.

The Dane is the defending champion at the Paris Masters, having defeated Novak Djokovic in the final last year with a score of 3-6, 6-3, 7-5. Rune holds a 2-1 head-to-head record against Djokovic, with the second victory occurring at the ATP Masters 1000 in Rome in May.

Holger Rune also has his sights set on winning his second trophy this season after his victory at the Munich Open, where he defeated Botic van de Zandschulp in the final with a score of 6–4, 1–6, 7–6(3).

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis