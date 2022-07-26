"Spent my Sunday watching Casper Ruud win his second Swiss Open title" - Shania Twain congratulates the Norwegian 

Canadian singer and songwriter Shania Twain congratulated Casper Ruud after the Norwegian was able to defend his Swiss Open title. The 23-year-old from Oslo defeated Italy's Matteo Berrettini by 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-2 in the final of the Swiss Open Gstaad on Sunday.

The Italian had three break points in the second set but the Norwegian was able to defend them all and go on to win the match.

Shania Twain was present at the Roy Emerson Arena in Saanen, Switzerland, and clicked a photograph with the champion and uploaded it on Twitter.

Shania Twain wrote in her Tweet, "Spent my Sunday watching Casper Ruud win his second @SwissOpenGstaad! Congratulations my friend, what a result! 🌞🎾."

Ruud also won the Swiss Open in 2021 when he bested France's Hugo Gaston in straight sets. The 23-year-old has now won nine titles in his career, eight of which have come on clay while one has come on hardcourts.

Casper Ruud became the first top-10 player to win the Swiss Open title since Roger Federer won it back in 2004.

Casper Ruud's 2022 season so far

2022 French Open - Day Fifteen

This is the eighth ATP Tour title for the Norwegian as he continues his good showing. Ruud has said that he loves playing in Switzerland given the plethora of good results he's had in the country and he has a 16-0 record. He has also won the Genet Geneva Open twice in his career.

Ruud has had an excellent season this year, having made his first Masters and Grand Slam finals in Miami and Paris, respectively. He lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the final in Miami and could not get past Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros, who won a record-extending 14th French Open title.

Meanwhile, Ruud has decided to pull out of the upcoming Kitzbuhel Open due to a minor shoulder injury. Furthermore, Swiss Open runner-up Matteo Berrettini has also withdrawn from the tournament citing fatigue issues. The Italian was on a 12-match winning streak before the final but Ruud snapped the streak on Sunday.

Casper Ruud has proven his mettle on clay and has improved significantly on hardcourts. The Norwegian won his first title on the surface last year in San Diego and reached the second week of a hardcourt Major for the first time at the Australian Open, reaching the fourth round.

He will look to continue his upward trajectory on the surface at the ongoing North American hardcourt swing.

