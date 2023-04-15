Srpska Open 2023: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more

The Srpska Open is set to make its debut on the ATP tour and will be held from April 17-23. It is one of three tournaments taking place on the men's side this week, with the Barcelona Open and the BMW Open being the others.

22-time Major champion Novak Djokovic headlines the pack as the top seed. Despite an early exit from the Monte-Carlo Masters, the Serb cannot be ruled out of contention for the remainder of the clay season. If there's one thing he knows how to do well, it is to rebound spectacularly after a disappointing result.

Despite most of the top players opting to compete in Barcelona, the debut edition of the Srpska Open has assembled a rather strong field. Here's all the information regarding the tournament:

What is the Srpska Open?

The Srpska Open is a brand new addition to the men's tour. It replaced the Serbia Open on the calendar, which used to take place in Belgrade. It is classified as an ATP 250 event.

Venue

The Srpska Open will be held at the National Tennis Center Complex in Banja Luka, Republika Srpska, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Players

Andrey Rublev is the second seed at the Srpska Opem.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic leads the field as the top seed. He kicked off his clay season at the Monte-Carlo Masters. He made it to the third round, where he lost to Lorenzo Musetti in a tough three-set encounter.

Andrey Rublev is the second seed and is currently a semifinalist at the Monte-Carlo Masters. He'll take on fellow top 10 player Taylor Fritz on Saturday for a spot in the final.

Borna Coric is seeded third, but is currently on a four-match losing streak. Miomir Kecmanovic is the fourth seed. He started his European clay swing with on a good note, finishing as the runner-up in singles and doubles at the Estoril Open. However, the Serb was unable to maintain the momentum.

Kecmanovic lost to Musetti in the first round of the Monte-Carlo Masters. Richard Gasquet, Tallon Grieskpoor, Jiri Lehecka and Gael Monfils are some of the other notable names in the mix. The main draw will be unveiled on Saturday.

Schedule

The tournament begins on Monday, April 17, with first-round matches. The second-round matches will conclude on Thursday. The quarterfinals and semifinals are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, respectively, with the final set for Sunday, April 23.

Prize Money

The total prize money for this year's edition of the Srpska Open is €562,815. The winner will receive a cheque worth €85,605 along with 250 ranking points. Here's a breakdown of the prize money and points:

Round Prize Money Ranking Points Winner €85,605 250 Runner-up €49,940 150 Semifinalist €29,355 90 Quarterfinalist €17,010 45 Second Round €9,880 20 First Round €6,035 0

Where to watch

Viewers in the US, Canada and Australia can watch the Srpska Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

Australia: Viewers Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes