Stan Wawrinka boldly gives the middle finger to troll asking him to retire

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Published Jul 22, 2025 17:21 GMT
2024 French Open - Day 1 - Source: Getty
Stan Wawrinka reacts to a fan asking him to retire (Image via: Getty)

Swiss tennis player Stan Wawrinka expressed his reaction after being asked to retire by a troll. This comes amid Wawrinka's campaign at the 2025 Croatia Open, where he clinched a victory in the first round of the competition.

Ad

The 40-year-old defeated Alvaro Guillen Meza in straight sets 6-4, 6-1 to advance to the second round, where he will face Damir Dzumhur. Amid this, the Swiss player received a bit of heckling on X (formerly Twitter).

Someone on social media platform X called out Wawrinka and remarked that it is time for him to retire. The social media user wrote:

"time to retire unc @stanwawrinka
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Wawrinka reacted to the post boldly and commented with a couple of emojis. He wrote:

"🖕🏻🫶🏻"
Ad

Notably, the Croatia Open Umag was also Stan Wawrinka's first ATP Tour title of his career, a feat that he achieved back in 2006. In the final, he defeated 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, who had to retire due to health issues.

However, Wawrinka has had a very rough year so far in 2025 and has faced several first-round eliminations in tournaments such as the Australian Open, Barcelona Open, Monte Carlo Masters, and French Open.

Ad

Stan Wawrinka made feelings known about first-round defeat at the EFG Swiss Open

Stan Wawrinka (Image via: Getty)
Stan Wawrinka (Image via: Getty)

Stan Wawrinka reflected after a defeat to Alexander Shevchenko in the first round of the EFG Swiss Open Gstaad. The 3-time Grand Slam champion lost the contest in straight sets 3-6, 2-6.

Ad

Speaking in an interview after the match, Wawrinka shared that he missed several break points during the match, which put a lot of pressure on him. The Swiss player also mentioned that he is in the latter stages of his career, but there are no excuses for these results. He said (via Tennis World USA):

"I had quite a few chances early on. Unfortunately, I was unable to provide the break. I put myself under pressure. As soon as you are hesitant in your game, it becomes very complicated. However, I'm approaching the end of your career anyway, and I will not make excuses. I lost 6-3, 6-2, and my head and confidence were not there at all."

Stan Wawrinka also took part in the doubles event during this tournament, where he and Henry Bernet lost in the first round to Hendrik Jebens and Albano Olivetti. Notably, Wawrinka's last singles title came way back in 2017 (Geneva), while in doubles, he last won in Gstaad in 2023.

About the author
Soumik Bhattacharya

Soumik Bhattacharya

Twitter icon

Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.

Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.

Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.

He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.

When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications