Stan Wawrinka boldly gives the middle finger to troll asking him to retire

Swiss tennis player Stan Wawrinka expressed his reaction after being asked to retire by a troll. This comes amid Wawrinka's campaign at the 2025 Croatia Open, where he clinched a victory in the first round of the competition.The 40-year-old defeated Alvaro Guillen Meza in straight sets 6-4, 6-1 to advance to the second round, where he will face Damir Dzumhur. Amid this, the Swiss player received a bit of heckling on X (formerly Twitter).Someone on social media platform X called out Wawrinka and remarked that it is time for him to retire. The social media user wrote:&quot;time to retire unc @stanwawrinkaWawrinka reacted to the post boldly and commented with a couple of emojis. He wrote:&quot;🖕🏻🫶🏻&quot;Notably, the Croatia Open Umag was also Stan Wawrinka's first ATP Tour title of his career, a feat that he achieved back in 2006. In the final, he defeated 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, who had to retire due to health issues.However, Wawrinka has had a very rough year so far in 2025 and has faced several first-round eliminations in tournaments such as the Australian Open, Barcelona Open, Monte Carlo Masters, and French Open.Stan Wawrinka made feelings known about first-round defeat at the EFG Swiss OpenStan Wawrinka (Image via: Getty)Stan Wawrinka reflected after a defeat to Alexander Shevchenko in the first round of the EFG Swiss Open Gstaad. The 3-time Grand Slam champion lost the contest in straight sets 3-6, 2-6.Speaking in an interview after the match, Wawrinka shared that he missed several break points during the match, which put a lot of pressure on him. The Swiss player also mentioned that he is in the latter stages of his career, but there are no excuses for these results. He said (via Tennis World USA):&quot;I had quite a few chances early on. Unfortunately, I was unable to provide the break. I put myself under pressure. As soon as you are hesitant in your game, it becomes very complicated. However, I'm approaching the end of your career anyway, and I will not make excuses. I lost 6-3, 6-2, and my head and confidence were not there at all.&quot;Stan Wawrinka also took part in the doubles event during this tournament, where he and Henry Bernet lost in the first round to Hendrik Jebens and Albano Olivetti. Notably, Wawrinka's last singles title came way back in 2017 (Geneva), while in doubles, he last won in Gstaad in 2023.