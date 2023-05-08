Stan Wawrinka arrived in Rome ahead of the Italian Open 2023 and experienced some delay with his transport.

The former US Open champion did not have a good start to his clay season with early exits at the Madrid Open and the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Wawrinka also competed at the maiden Srpska Open where he fell to Frenchman Luca Van Assche in the opening round. The 38-year-old will now partake in the Italian Open where he reached the Round of 16 last year.

While waiting for transport on his arrival, Wawrinka took to social media to express his displeasure at the organizers for the delay in his pick-up.

He used the timer and sleepyhead emojis and wrote:

"Is @InteBNLdItalia the worst @atptour transportation service?" read Wawrinka's post.

Tennis fans were quick to respond to Wawrinka's tweet with some criticizing him for complaining while others pointing out the notorious traffic in the Italian capital.

Top tennis players to compete at Italian Open 2023

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters

The 2023 Italian Open is set to begin from Monday, May 8. The ATP 1000 Masters and WTA 1000 event will be headlined by Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek, and Aryna Sabalenka.

Top seed and two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek and second seed Aryna Sabalenka have received a first-round bye alongside Jessica Pegula and Ons Jabeur.

Petra Kvitova and Belinda Bencic have withdrawn from the 2023 Italian Open due to injuries.

The women's side is also likely to see some fierce competition from the like of Elena Rybakina and Caroline Garcia.

Karolina Pliskova who was at the WTA draw ceremony shared her memories of the tournament.

"It is one of my best tournaments. I have great memories here and I always enjoy playing here," she said.

The same was also posted on the tournament's official Twitter channel.

"The @WTA women's singles draw ceremony took place in the heart of Rome," they posted.

The men's side is headlined by top seed Novak Djokovic. He has received a first-round bye along with second seed Carlos Alcaraz and third seed Daniil Medvedev.

A record 10-times champion at the Italian Open, Rafael Nadal has withdrawn due to injury.

Former champion Alexander Zverve is likely to pose a strong challenge alongside Stefanos Tsitsipas and Holger Rune.

This is the first time that the outdoor clay court tournament will be expanded to a 12-day event.

