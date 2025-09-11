Stan Wawrinka responds to troll questioning his financial situation amid veteran's ATP Challeger participation

Stan Wawrinka gave a hilarious reply to one of his trolls, questioning his financial situation amid his participation at the ATP Challenger. The Swiss player has advanced to the second round of the tournament.

Wawrinka opened the Challenger Rennes on September 9, 2025, at Le Liberté stadium, where he locked horns with Kenny de Schepper. Dominating the first round, he bested his opponent with a straight two-set win. Following this win, a troll took a dig at him, questioning his financial situation.

The ATP Challenger Tour uploaded a video of Wawrinka playing against Schepper, where the former was seen gaining an impressive point. Looking at the hard work and tennis skills on the court, one of the users on X reshared the video, writing:

"He either loves tennis like no other or has insane debt."

Giving a reply to his troll, the Swiss veteran wrote on X:

"Not sure challenger prize money can pay any debt 🤣"

Wawrinka is now scheduled to square off against Dan Added in the second round of the ATP Challenger tournament on September 11, 2025.

Stan Wawrinka takes a dig at a troll for asking him to retire from the sport

While Stan Wawrinka was in the middle of his Croatia Open campaign in July this year, he was asked to retire by a troll. Shortly after the Swiss got the better of Alvaro Guillen Meza in the first round of the tournament, a user on X tried to troll him, stating that it was time for him to retire, writing:

"Time to retire unc @stanwawrinka."

Expressing his emotions over this remark, Wawrinka dropped a brutal comment by boldly giving the middle finger to the user with emojis on X.

"🖕🏻🫶🏻" Stan Wawrinka wrote.

In the 2025 Croatia Open, the Swiss couldn't progress further than the second round, where he was defeated by Damir Džumhur. The 40-year-old opened his 2025 season by competing at the Australian Open, where he faced an early exit in the first round after being bested by Lorenzo Sonego.

Along with this, Stan Wawrinka also competed at the French Open, where his journey again concluded in the first round after his opponent, Jacob Fearnley, claimed a straight-set win. Wawrinka has won 16 ATP Tour-level singles titles, which include three Grand Slam wins - the 2014 Australian Open, the 2015 French Open, and the 2016 US Open.

