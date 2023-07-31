"Stan Wawrinka put me in the gutter several times" - Benoit Paire jokes about Swiss' impressive alcohol tolerance

French tennis pro Benoit Paire has lauded Stan Wawrinka's alcohol tolerance, stating that the Swiss has defeated him several times in drinking games.

Paire and Wawrinka's friendship goes a long way back. During the pandemic, the veteran duo entertained their fans by drinking during a live Instagram session. In the past, Paire has admitted to drinking a lot but always maintained that he was not an alcoholic.

Earlier this year, the 34-year-old Frenchman reflected on his drinking habits and said that he did not set himself any limits.

"It's not that I was an alcoholic but I drank a lot, I liked it, I did too much when I often partied. I didn't set myself any limits," Paire said.

In an Instagram video, Paire said that Stan Wawrinka, when in good shape, has the ability to tolerate alcohol on a higher level. He also added that the three-time Grand Slam winner could also train for a long time the next day after drinking.

"Wawrinka! When he is in good shape, he is able to descend well. Stan is solid, he put me in the gutter several times."

"The strong thing is that the next day, he is able to go five hours on the court, sweat and train like a patient. There are not many people who can do this," the Frenchman added.

"I love this sport so much and you make it really special" - Stan Wawrinka after losing in the Croatia Open final

Stan Wawrinka qualified for his first ATP singles final after almost four years, at the Croatia Open. However, the veteran lost to Alexei Popyrin, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4, in the final.

The former World No. 3 broke into tears during his on-court interview. The Swiss thanked the fans for their support and confessed his love for the game. Wawrinka also acknowledge he was crying while stating it was 'stupid to cry'.

“Guys, thank you so much. I know it’s so stupid to cry, but I love this sport so much and you make it really special. Amazing week. Really, hopefully I can come back and thank you for the support during the week. Thank you for being here and hopefully I see you next year,” he said.

Stan Wawrinka last won a title at the Geneva Open in 2017, where he defeated Mischa Zverev in the final to lift the trophy.