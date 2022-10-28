Stan Wawrinka responds positively to Sebastian Korda's call for a round of pinball at Paris Masters

Stan Wawrinka has reacted to Sebastian Korda's invitation to join him for a round of Pinball matches ahead of the Paris Masters.

The 2022 edition of the Paris Masters is all set to run from October 30th to November 6th. The entry list is a strong one, led by number one Carlos Alcaraz, and includes Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, among others.

Wawrinka, who is currently competing in the Swiss Indoors Open, will also compete in Paris after the Swiss utilized his protective ranking to gain entry into the competition.

American tennis sensation Korda took to Instagram to post a picture of a pinball board in Paris and invited the Swiss to play. In response, Wawrinka wrote:

"On my way."

Wawrinka's Instagram story

Veteran Wawrinka has made a name for himself despite playing in the era of the Big 3. On January 27, 2014, he attained a career-high ATP ranking of No. 3 for the first time.

His three Grand Slam titles — the 2014 Australian Open, the 2015 French Open, and the 2016 US Open — are among the high points of his career. On each of those three occasions, he defeated the No. 1 player in the world in the final.

"I am aware of what I achieved, and I also know how difficult it was, especially when the Big 4 was dominating" - Stan Wawrinka

Stan Wawrinka pictured during a press conference at the 2018 Australian Open.

Stan Wawrinka stated in an interview with 'We Love Tennis' that he is not yet ready to refer to himself as a legend despite knowing what he has accomplished during the BIG 4 era of dominance.

"I am aware of what I achieved, and I also know how difficult it was, especially in this period of tennis history when the Big 4 was dominating. So for now, legend or not, it depends where you place the cursor. We can really take stock when I stop my career," Wawrinka said.

The 37-year-old added that when growing up, he never dreamed of winning a Grand Slam.

"When I was younger, I never set myself the goal of winning a Grand Slam. My dream was to be a professional player, to live from my passion, to be part of the top 100. However, I managed to build a nice track record. But to be totally sincere, I would never have dared to dream of winning so much," he added.

Poll : 0 votes