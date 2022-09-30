"The end is in sight for all these guys" - Former American tennis pro explains possible domino effect of Roger Federer's retirement on the Big 4

Former American tennis player Jan-Michael Gambill has opined that Roger Federer's retirement could be a catalyst for the remaining members of the Big 4, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray, to evaluate their futures in the sport.

Federer retired from tennis after the recently-concluded Laver Cup with his fellow rivals by his side.

On Tennis Channel's Inside-In podcast, Gambill said that the reason Nadal was so emotional at the exhibition event was that it reminded him that his career was also drawing to a close.

"Rafa was so emotional. Part of it is the friendship they developed competing with him and the other side might be just seeing that the end is in sight for all these guys," said Gambill.

Gambill further elaborated by saying that the retirement of Federer, who played the game for so long, reminded the other Big 4 members of their own mortality in the sport.

"Not anytime soon hopefully but the Big-4 that were there know their own mortality when they see a guy like Roger who we have associated with the game so long and if he retires then unfortunately it won't be much longer for everybody to play at that level and age," he added.

"I still want to play tennis" - Novak Djokovic quashes retirement suggestions post Roger Federer farewell

Roger Federer speaks with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Laver Cup

In a press conference ahead of the ongoing Tel Aviv Open, Novak Djokovic revealed that he still has the "passion and hunger" for the sport.

“I still want to play tennis even though I achieved pretty much everything that you can achieve in tennis. I still have passion and hunger to play at a highest professional level,” said Djokovic.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion also spoke about Federer's retirement, saying it was a "sad moment for tennis."

“I have a massive respect for Roger, and to what he had contributed to our sport. He had an epic career, he can be proud of it. He's one of the most recognised athletes of all time. His retirement is a sad moment for tennis,” Djokovic added.

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have shared an epic rivalry over the years. The duo squared off 50 times in total between 2006 and 2020, with the Serb leading the head-to-head 27-23.

