Stan Wawrinka's affirmative remarks on Andy Murray and holding him close to the level of Federer, Nadal & Djokovic earns Brit's mother Judy's love

Stan Wawrinka recently lavished praise on Andy Murray amidst his farewell preparation, stating that he was part of the Big Four. Moreover, his remarks on the 36-year-old garnered a positive reaction from Andy's mother Judy Murray.

Despite facing numerous injuries in his career, Murray has shown resilience time and again. He recently announced that 2024 would be the last year of his professional career. The Brit suffered from a damaged anterior talofibular ligament at the Miami Open, which sidelined him for a while. He last played at the Miami Open in March.

While speaking to Express Sport, Stan Wawrinka was full of praise for Murray and explained why the Brit was a better player than him despite being hounded by the likes of Djokovic, Nadal and Federer in their prime.

"For me, he was part of this Big Four era. From 18 years old until 30 he was always fighting with the Big Three, he was always there. Let’s put it that way, he won ‘only’ three Slams because all the other were taking but he was always in the final, he was always winning a lot. He’s way ahead, he won many more titles than me and his level was close to the Big Three for 10 years.

The quotes were shared on X, and they garnered a positive reaction from Judy Murray as she reacted to the post with a heart emoji.

"He's kind relentless in a way" - Naomi Osaka applauded Andy Murray recently

Naomi Osaka also lavished praise on the three-time Grand Slam champion in a post-match press conference after her match against Clara Burel at the Italian Open. The Japanese highlighted Murray's resilience despite facing numerous injuries in his career.

“For me, Murray's such a great guy, such a tough competitor. I think it's really amazing the fact that he loves tennis so much and he keeps coming back. He's had all these injuries. He's kind relentless in a way. Just his ability to keep playing matches at a high level," said Osaka.

Noami Osaka further highlighted Murray's contributions to tennis in the United Kingdom.

"For me, when I think about him, when I think about the legacy that he leaves on tennis, obviously he's done a lot for can I say UK tennis or should I say British tennis?"

Andy Murray will return at the Geneva Open that starts on May 18, where he has been given a wildcard entry this year.