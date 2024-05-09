Naomi Osaka's admiration for Andy Murray has garnered a positive reaction from his mother, Judy Murray. Osaka heaped praise on Murray following her Italian Open 2024 opener for his resilience despite facing numerous injuries.

Murray has indicated that 2024 will be the last year of his professional career. The Brit played his last match at the Miami Open on March 25, unfortunately suffering a ligament tear in the final set of his loss to Tomas Machac.

At her post-match press conference after a convincing first-round win against Clara Burel at the 2024 Italian Open on May 8, Naomi Osaka was asked about Murray's potential return. Osaka highlighted the three-time Grand Slam winner's determination to return to the court despite his injury troubles.

“For me, Murray's such a great guy, such a tough competitor. I think it's really amazing the fact that he loves tennis so much and he keeps coming back. He's had all these injuries. He's kind relentless in a way. Just his ability to keep playing matches at a high level," she said.

"For me, when I think about him, when I think about the legacy that he leaves on tennis, obviously he's done a lot for can I say UK tennis or should I say British tennis?"

Murray was diagnosed with a ruptured anterior talofibular ligament (ATFL) and calcaneofibular ligament (CFL) after his third-round match in the Miami Open. As his determination to return garnered praise from Osaka, his mother, Judy Murray, also reacted to Osaka's comments.

She shared a post with the comments on her X page, captioning it with a heart.

Andy Murray to return from injury at Geneva Open

Miami Open Presented by Itau 2024 - Day 9

Murray will be returning shortly at the Geneva Open, having been named as the first main-draw wildcard for this year's event. The news was announced by the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the event.

"Wild Card Andy Murray will play at the Gonet Geneva Open 2024. Are you ready to see @andy_murray play ?"

Despite having his 2024 campaign hindered by injuries, Andy Murray will want to build some momentum ahead of the 2024 French Open. The Brit has only made it to the final of the clay court Grand Slam once - in 2016, when he was defeated by top seed Novak Djokovic.

