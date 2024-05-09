"Andy Murray's such a great guy, such a tough competitor" - Naomi Osaka praises 'relentless' Brit as he prepares for yet another comeback

Naomi Osaka lavished praise on Andy Murray for his commendable fighting spirit as the Brit prepares to come back to the tour once again after a recent injury setback. Murray has hinted that 2024 will be his last year on the professional circuit.

Naomi Osaka is currently playing at the 2024 Italian Open in Rome and registered a comprehensive win in her first-round match against Clara Burel on May 8. In her post-match press conference, the Japanese star shared her thoughts on a range of issues, including her performances and other news from the tennis world.

Osaka was asked about Brit legend Andy Murray's impending comeback to the ATP Tour after his recent bout with injury. The 36-year-old last played at the Miami Open and suffered a ligament tear in his ankle during the third-round loss on March 25. He is set to return to the court after over a month away at the Geneva Open after receiving a main draw wildcard at the ATP 250 tournament, which will be held just a week before Roland Garros.

Naomi Osaka spoke highly about the three-time Grand Slam champion's will to get back to tennis even after battling through so many injuries in recent years. Since 2021, Murray has dealt with injuries to groin, thigh, hip, ankle and more. He has comeback everytime after recovering and continued to play on the ATP Tour.

Osaka recalled asking his coach Wim Fisette about Murray's recent absence from the tour and praised him for keeping going despite the setbacks. She also thanked Murray for leaving an indelible imprint on British tennis and inspiring young players like her to pick up the racket.

"Yeah, it's funny, I actually asked Wim where Murray was because I haven't seen him for a couple tournaments. I didn't know that he was out. I mean, for me, Murray's such a great guy, such a tough competitor. I think it's really amazing the fact that he loves tennis so much and he keeps coming back. He's had all these injuries. He's kind of unrelentless in a way - or relentless, sorry. Just his ability to keep playing matches at a high level," Osaka said.

She continued, "For me, when I think about him, when I think about the legacy that he leaves on tennis, obviously he's done a lot for can I say UK tennis or should I say British tennis. I think as a kid watching him on TV playing these amazing battles, he's affected every tennis kid worldwide."

Naomi Osaka to face Marta Kostyuk in Italian Open 2R

Naomi Osaka is competing at the Italian Open for the first time since 2021. She was impressive in her opening round match against Clara Burel, dispatching the Frenchwoman in straight sets 7-6 (2), 6-1. She will next play No. 19 seed Marta Kostyuk in the second round on May 9.

Kostyuk received a first-round bye thanks to her seeding. Osaka and Kostyuk's only previous meeting on the tennis court came at the 2020 US Open. The former World No. 1 bettered the then 18-year-old Ukranian on three sets in the third round.

Osaka came to the Italian Open after a second-round exit at the Madrid Open. The four-time Grand Slam champion returned to the WTA Tour earlier this year after a maternity break and has won 10 matches so far this year.

