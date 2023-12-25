"Starting to get fun" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian takes delight in his weekly gaming sessions with daughter Olympia

Serena Williams' spouse, Alexis Ohanian, and daughter Olympia's inseparable bond is often displayed on his socials.

It is no secret that the father-daughter duo are close, and they are often pictured engrossed in various activities together. The activities include playing golf, making pancakes, wallowing in video games every once in a while and even collecting sports cards.

Yesterday, Ohanian shared an image of them indulging in a weekend video game session. A huge VR buff himself, Ohanian admitted that his weekly sit-downs with his little one are "starting to get fun."

"Weekend video games with @olympiaohanian are starting to get fun," Ohanian wrote on Instagram.

Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia enjoy their weekly gaming sessions - @alexisohanian, Instagram

The duo can be seen engrossed in a game of the very popular "Night Warriors: Darkstalkers' Revenge."

Ohanian's wife, Serena Williams, admitted to Peoples Magazine last year that Olympia was slowly but steadily taking a liking to her dad's interests and not hers.

The Reddit co-founder is big on the VR side and enjoys playing online games every once in a while. Olympia, who is not yet knee-deep into tennis like her mother, seems to be catching on with her father, however.

"Olympia's into gaming ... her dad's got her into VR [virtual reality]," Williams said of husband Alexis Ohanian. "Not sure how I feel about that. It's the founder of Reddit, so that kind of makes sense."

Their frequent escapades not only give viewers a glimpse into their private lives but also showcase the incredible family spirit they all share.

Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., who goes by Olympia, is Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's first daughter and was born in September 2017. The couple welcomed a second child into this world in August 2023, another daughter named Adira River Ohanian.

Serena Williams hopes Olympia takes away learnings from her legendary tennis career

Serena Williams and daughter Olympia - @serenawilliams, Instagram

Serena Williams' legacy in the game cannot be questioned. Regarded as one of the sports GOATs with 23 Grand Slam singles titles, four Olympic gold medals and over eight hundred career wins, Williams' legacy will forever be cemented in the history of tennis.

Despite her plethora of success on tour, Williams hopes to have served up some vital lessons to her daughter Olympia during that time.

"I hope she realizes that I was pretty good at my job and the hard work that it takes to be good at it," Williams, 41, told E! in February earlier this year.

Williams hopes to see Olympia take heed of all the hard work required to excel and that discipline in every avenue is key.

"So, that's what I would hope, just taking away the hard work and the excellence that you have to put your body through and the discipline that you also have to put your body through," Williams said.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas