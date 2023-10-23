"Starting Olympia in the hobby young" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shows daughter's growing sports trading cards collection

Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian, recently showed off their daughter Olympia Ohanian's expanding collection of sports trading cards.

Ohanian has, in the past, take to social media to share his passion for collecting sports trading cards. He meticulously acquires rare trading cards in mint condition and has amassed an impressive collection over the years.

The tech entrepreneur's collection boasts an extensive array of tennis cards, including cards of his wife Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Andy Roddick, and many others.

Recently, Alexis Ohanian took to social media to share a picture of Olympia proudly displaying her collection of sports trading cards. He also expressed his enthusiasm in helping the six-year old nurture her newfound hobby of collecting these trading cards.

"Starting @olympiaohanian in the hobby young," Ohanian captioned his Instagram story.

Alexis Ohanian's Instagram story

Previously, Ohanian had shared a picture of Olympia proudly showing her collection of Parkside Collectibles trading cards. In his post, the tech entrepreneur expressed his enthusiasm for introducing Olympia to his beloved pastime of collecting sports trading cards.

"It begins... I'm getting Jr. into the hobby," Ohanian had posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian enjoy first night out since birth of second daughter Adira River

Serena Williams and Ohanian at the 2023 Leagues Cup

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian, recently enjoyed their first night out together since welcoming their second child, daughter Adira River Ohanian.

Williams and Ohanian got married in November 2017 in New Orleans and had welcomed their first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., that same year.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion and the tech entrepreneur announced her second pregnancy on the red carpet of the 2023 Met Gala. She gave birth to her second daughter Adira River Ohanian on August 22.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have recently been occupied with the responsibilities of caring for their newborn. Nevertheless, they found a moment to pause and attend the grand opening of Casadonna, an exquisite Italian waterfront restaurant in Miami, on Friday, October 20. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, Caroline Wozniacki, and Victoria Beckham joined them, among others. Ohanian posted a picture on Instagram from their time out.

"Mom & Dad's first night out since @adiraohanian blessed us. Thanks @davidgrutman and congrats on what will surely be another tremendous success in Casadonna!," he said. "@olympiaohanian had ballet today so Seattle wasn't in the cards this weekend but you better believe I was watching @weareangelcity playoff match on my phone."

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas