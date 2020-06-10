Stats show Roger Federer was a more dominant World No. 1 than Nadal or Djokovic

Roger Federer has the best winning percentage among the Big 3 when ranked World Number 1.

Rafael Nadal, however, has been the most consistent when ranked lower.

Roger Federer after being crowned as the oldest World No. 1 in 2018

Although it might seem like the margins between Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are slimming down with every passing year, the 20-time Grand Slam champion is still statistically the most successful World No. 1 of the three.

Roger Federer has been the top-ranked player in the world for an incredible 310 weeks overall and a staggering 237 weeks at a stretch - both all-time records. What is not as widely known, however, is that he has tasted a lot more success while at the top spot than when he has been ranked lower.

The stats revealed that Roger Federer has the best winning percentage while ranked No. 1, having registered victory 88.5% (430-56 win-loss record) of the times. The reigning World Number 1 Novak Djokovic (282 weeks) comes a close second, with an 87.8% (354-49 win-loss) conversion rate.

For 19-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal (209 weeks overall), however, the top berth hasn't always been a steady place. The Spaniard has enjoyed a success rate of 86.1% (267-43 win-loss record) while placed at the top of the rankings.

Roger Federer made winning a habit while ranked No. 1

Roger Federer

Roger Federer's Slam haul of 20 is often highlighted in GOAT discussions, but he is arguably not given enough credit for the stranglehold he established on the tour when at his peak. During the period between early-2004 and mid-2008 Federer's reign was practically unchallenged; back then he commanded the scene like nobody ever has.

The likes of Andy Roddick and Lleyton Hewitt hit their peak at around the same time as Federer, but the Swiss completely snuffed out any competition that came his way.

“It was depressing at times...in his (Federer) prime he could serve and volley, play great defense, and he passed exceptionally well,” Andy Roddick had mentioned in an interview with Tennis Channel.

While some might argue that Federer's competition wasn't as strong as the current field, there is quite a bit of evidence to suggest that he would have been a dominant player no matter what era he played in. Moreover, the sheer versatility that the Swiss maestro displayed across surfaces, collecting as many as 12 Grand Slams between 2004 and 2008, shows that he was truly unique.

While Federer was making the headlines during that period, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal were just about starting out, slowly climbing up the ladder. Over the years the competition has gotten unquestionably stiffer with Nadal, Federer and Djokovic pushing each other to their extremes and constantly shuffling the World No. 1 ranking among themselves.

Novak Djokovic

Rafael Nadal has been the most consistent when not at the top spot

Although Roger Federer rules when it comes to winning as the No. 1, Rafael Nadal has been the best performer of the three when ranked lower. And a big part of that has to do with how dominant Nadal has been on one particular surface.

Unlike Roger Federer who has always found clay to be tricky, the Mallorcan ace has made clay his stomping ground. Rafael Nadal is an untouchable force on the red dirt, having collected 12 French Open titles till now.

Rafael Nadal

The fact that Nadal is so much better than the field on one surface means that he is able to rack up a huge number of wins no matter what his ranking is. Even when he was struggling with injuries and loss of form in 2015 and 2016, Nadal was still very hard to beat on clay - thus ensuring that his win-loss record remained high.

As for Novak Djokovic, he has been a little less dominant than Roger Federer at the top, but a little more than Rafael Nadal. Overall though, he has a higher winning percentage - 82.96% win rate (911-187) - than Federer who is at 82.08% (1242-271). Nadal, meanwhile, leads this list with a success ratio of 83.19% (990-200).