Steal Amanda Anisimova's US Open 2025 look: Outfit price & where to buy

Amanda Anisimova is through to the semifinal of the US Open for the first time in her career. She defeated Iga Swiatek in the previous round, 6-4, 6-3.

Anisimova entered New York after modest results in Montreal and Cincinnati. She steadied the ship by cruising past Jaqueline Cristian and Beatriz Haddad Maia in the initial few rounds and then overpowered Swiatek in the last eight.

The American opted for a sporty look by Nike at the US Open this year. The Royal blue color stood out effortlessly under the New York lights, while the high neckline and racerback design gave her a sleek, powerful silhouette on court.

The dress is available on Nike's official website, their stores, and even partner outlets such as Tennis Warehouse. The women's slam collection outfit is priced at around $130.

Nike women's slam dress worn by Amanda Anismova - Image Source: Tennis Warehouse

Anisimova has been loyal to Nike for the past few years. She signed a long-term contract with the sporting giants in 2019, valued at an estimated $100 million.

The investment seems to be paying off with the youngster already making an impact at the age of 24. She was one win away from claiming her maiden Grand Slam title at Wimbledon (2025), but Iga Swiatek denied her in the final.

Anisimova was ranked outside the top 30 last year but is now among the top 10 players in the world. She is also in line to qualify for the WTA Finals in November.

"I just told myself you can’t go into the match with any fear" - Amanda Anisimova on competing against higher-ranked opponents at US Open

Amanda Anisimova at the 2025 US Open - Day 11 - Source: Getty

Amanda Anisimova had never reached the fourth round of the US Open in her last five appearances in New York. She is two wins away from winning the title this year.

The American has avenged her heartbreaking loss in the Wimbledon final against Swiatek on Wednesday. She spoke about her mindset shift and approach before competing against the Pole.

"Today I’m just really, really proud of myself. I feel like I really made a point to myself and also maybe to other people that if you really put a positive mindset out there or, I don’t know, just try and work through things, then, you know, you can have a positive outcome,” Amanda Anisimova said, via Tennis.com.

The 24-year-old won 71% of her first serve points and saved four break points against Swiatek. She spoke about her preparation and how positive affirmations helped her during the match.

“I feel like I was really supporting myself, which in turn also helped me play better. When I started the tournament, I was kind of going into the matches with a little bit of fear and maybe holding back a bit.

"As I’ve been progressing and playing more and more, I told myself, like, ‘You can’t go into the match with any fear,’ especially if I’m playing against top players. It’s just not negotiable for me, because if I want to win the match, I’m going to have to play really brave and strong tennis," she concluded.

Amanda Anisimova will now take on two-time US Open champion Naomi Osaka in the semifinal. She leads the head-to-head against the Japanese player 2-0.

