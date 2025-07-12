Steal Iga Swiatek's Wimbledon 2025 look: Outfit price & where to buy

Iga Swiatek will have a crack at her next Major title at Wimbledon 2025. She's into her first final at the All England Club as well as the sixth Major final of her career. She will lock horns with Amanda Anisimova for the crown on Saturday, July 12.

The all-white dress code at Wimbledon leaves little room for players to make a fashion statement. Swiatek has also adhered to the code, rocking a white tank top and skirt with her trademark cap, also in white, throughout the tournament. She's sponsored by On for apparel and footwear, and her all-white outfit is rather minimalist when it comes to design.

Swiatek's Wimbledon outfit can be purchased via On's official website. The courtside tank, which is made of soft and lightweight materials, is priced at $60. The pleated skirt worn by her is available for $80. When it comes to footwear, she's currently rocking The Roger Pro 2 shoes, which is named, as one can easily guess, after Roger Federer.

The shoes are priced at $220 and are available in various other color combinations. Swiatek rarely steps on the court without her cap, which is available for sale at $60, in other shades apart from white as well. The 24-year-old is dressed for the occasion, and will hope to expand her growing collection of trophies with her triumph at Wimbledon.

Iga Swiatek aiming to end her title drought with a title at Wimbledon

Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Iga Swiatek hasn't been in the winner's circle since she hoisted the winner's trophy at the French Open 2024. She didn't even reach a final until last month and her hopes for her first title in a year came crashing down with a loss to Jessica Pegula at the Bad Homburg Open.

After not making a final for a year, Swiatek has now made two within the span of a month. While she faltered in the Bad Homburg Open, she will be keen to make up for it by coming out on top in the Wimbledon final, which would be her 23rd career title. Amanda Anisimova has been the most in-form player on grass this year, so the Pole will need to be on her toes right from the start.

If Swiatek wins Wimbledon, then she would complete the "Surface Slam", winning a Major title on all three surfaces. Ashleigh Barty was the most recent player to do so, accomplishing the feat with her victory at the Australian Open 2022. Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova are the only other players to have done so this century.

