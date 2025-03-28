Stefanos Tsitsipas to add $1 million Aston Martin supercar to luxury collection

Stefanos Tsitsipas will add another glamorous car to his collection - an Aston Martin Valhalla. The Greek tennis star was recently in the running for the Miami Open title but faced defeat by Sebastian Korda in Round of 32.

Tsitsipas became a fan of Aston Martin when he spotted the V12 Speedster at a dealership in Monaco. He eventually acquired the luxury vehicle. Since then, he has often been spotted driving the car with his girlfriend, Paula Badosa.

As per recent news, the 2023 Australian Open finalist will add a second Aston Martin to his list of possessions; this time, a Valhalla. He shared Aston Martin Magazine's link to the detailed story of how he became a fan of the car company on his Instagram. The Valhalla is believed to be priced around $1 million, via Car and Driver.

Stefanos Tsitsipas' Instagram story

Tsitsipas was also interviewed by the magazine and stated that Aston Martin would not be a lot of people's first choice, but hailed the company's cars as "super classy".

"I think it’s something that people do not expect as much. Typically, someone who has the privilege to buy a car of this calibre would go for options that are quite predictable. And Aston Martin is one of those very silent performance brands. They just have their own statement. They’re super classy.”

Tsitsipas peaked at World No. 3 in the ATP men's singles ranking, which he achieved in August 2021. He has added 12 ATP Tour singles titles to his repertoire and appeared in two Grand Slam finals, the 2023 Australian Open and 2021 French Open.

Stefanos Tsitsipas once faced backlash after speeding his Aston Martin at 275 kmph

Stefanos Tsitsipas at AMRO Open - Day Five - (Source: Getty)

Stefanos Tsitsipas often posts pictures of his life on and off the court on social media. In December 2024, he posted a similar picture carousel on Instagram, as he enjoyed off-season with his girlfriend Paula Badosa after capping his year as World No. 11.

His post included pictures with Badosa from their UK trip, and Emmanouil Karalis at tennis training, among others. Tsitsipas also shared a video of his car's speed exceeding 250 kmph, garnering backlash from fans.

While his followers dropped concerning comments, the Greek player clarified that he always drives keeping safety in mind.

"The video featuring the Aston Martin at speeds exceeding 250km/h was recorded on a closed, straight road within a professional racing track, ensuring all safety measures were in place," Stefanos Tsitsipas said in the comments section of his Instagram post.

The 26-year-old's first Masters 1000 win came at the 2021 Monte-Carlo Masters.

