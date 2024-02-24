Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Holger Rune, and the other participants at the 2024 Mexican Open have been advised to avoid traveling freely in Acapulco due to the high risk of criminal activity.

Tsitsipas, Zverev, and Rune will be joined by the likes of Alex de Minaur, Taylor Fritz, Casper Ruud, and Frances Tiafoe at the ATP 500 event in Acapulco, the main draw action of which is scheduled to commence on Monday, February 26.

However, concerns have arisen regarding the safety of the players at the event. Mexican tennis authorities have issued warnings to the players, their support teams, and the ATP in an email about the potential risks related to crime and infrastructure issues in Acapulco.

According to British publication i, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, and the other players competing at the Mexican Open have been told to restrict their movements to the tournament grounds and host hotel, using only the tournament-provided vehicles for transportation.

These measures stem from the devasting impact of Hurricane Otis on the infrastructure of the city, as the Category 5 hurricane caused a devastating landfall near Acapulco in October last year. Furthermore, the "high amounts of crime" in certain areas of the city have fueled caution.

Despite these challenges, the ATP has expressed confidence that the tournament "will meet the standards of a successful event." Additionally, tournament organizers have assured that the tournament facilities and host hotel are adequately prepared to host the ATP 500 event.

"The Arena GNP, venue for the Mexican Open of Tennis, and the host hotel are currently operational to carry out the tournament. Since Tuesday, we have been receiving players in Acapulco, and they have already had the opportunity to train at the venue," the organizers told i.

Stefanos Tsitsipas loses to Casper Ruud in Los Cabos Open SF; Alexander Zverev to take on Jordan Thompson for a place in final

Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud, and Alex de Minaur are already in Mexico for the 2024 Los Cabos Open, ahead of the tournament in Acapulco. Tsitsipas entered the ATP 250 event as the second seed and defending champion.

The Greek advanced to the semifinals of the tournament with dominant wins over Aleksandar Vukic and Aleksandar Kovacevic. However, he fell short of defending his title as Ruud claimed a 6-4, 7-6(4) victory over him to advance to the final.

Zverev will battle it out against Jordan Thompson for the second spot in the final. The pair stand level at 1-1 in their head-to-head record, with Thompson triumphing in their most recent encounter at the 2023 Japan Open.