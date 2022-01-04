Stefanos Tsitsipas casts doubts over participation at Australian Open 2022

In a recent interview, World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas revealed that he was in "a lot of pain" after his doubles match at the ATP Cup 2022. He looked quite uncertain about his fitness and highlighted that he doesn't know how he is going to feel the next day.

Stefanos Tsitsipas didn't enjoy a great comeback on the court as he lost to Diego Schwartzman in three sets at the ATP Cup 2022. Despite winning the first set, the Greek star failed to keep up the momentum, losing the next two sets 3-6.

Schwartzman fights back from a set down to defeat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-3 to win the tie for Argentina.

In the interview, Stefanos Tsitsipas opened up about his elbow injury. He suffered an the injury at the ATP Finals 2021, forcing him to retire midway through the tournament. He even missed the match against Hubert Hurkacz at the ATP Cup 2022 because of the same injury.

Tsitsipas disclosed that the extent of the injury is such that he couldn't even serve after his doubles match.

“I really don't know how I’m going to feel tomorrow. That was one of the biggest concerns if I was going to play this match today, how the recovery is going to be tomorrow. I finished the doubles (on Saturday), next day I couldn’t serve. I was unable and I was in a lot of pain," said Tsitsipas.

Tsitsipas accepted that since he is experiencing this kind of injury for the first time in his career, he doesn't really know about the recovery period. This is a sign of worry as the World No. 4 player might skip the Australian Open 2022 if the elbow pain continues to haunt him.

"That is enough (time to recover), I believe. But I haven't had (this kind of injury) before, so I don’t know. It’s my first time experiencing something like this," added the Greek player.

Argentina register a perfect score against Stefanos Tsitsipas' Greece at ATP Cup 2022

Greece got off to a poor start at ATP Cup 2022 as in the absence of Stefanos Tsitsipas, the team lost 2-1 to Poland. However, the World No. 4 player's recent loss to Diego Schwartzman added more woes to the Greek side.

Along with Tsitsipas, Greece's Michail Pervolarakis also lost to Argentina's Federico Delbonis, allowing Argentina to take their lead to 2-0. In addition, the Argentinian pair of Andres Molteni and Maximo Gonzalez battled past Markos Kalovelonis and Petros Tsitsipas in doubles and thus defeated Greece 3-0.

Federico Delbonis defeated Michail Pervolarakis with parcials of 7-6 (5) and 6-1.

Registering two back-to-back losses, Greece's chances of advancing through to the semi-finals look really bleak. The race is currently between Argentina and Poland in Group D, both having a win-loss record of 6-0 and 5-1 respectively.

