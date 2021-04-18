Stefanos Tsitsipas claims his clay season "couldn't have started better", says it's special to win his 1st Masters on his favorite surface

Stefanos Tsitsipas clinched his first ATP Masters 1000 title at Monte Carlo on Sunday, turning in a comprehensive performance to beat Andrey Rublev in straight sets.

Speaking to the media after his victory, Tsitsipas expressed his delight at starting the claycourt season in such strong fashion. He also reiterated that clay is his favorite surface, which according to him makes the Monte Carlo win extra special.

The Greek has trained in Monte Carlo for the past few years, which is why he described it as 'home soil'. Tsitsipas further claimed that winning the title in the Principality was 'the best thing right now' for him.

"The claycourt season couldn't have started any better," Stefanos Tsitsipas said. "It's the best thing right now, winning my first Masters 1000, and it's even more special doing it here on home soil, Monte Carlo, and doing it on clay which is my favorite surface."

Stefanos Tsitsipas: The clay-court season couldn’t have started any better. It’s the best thing right now winning my first Masters 1000 and it’s even more special doing it here on home soil, Monte Carlo, and doing it on clay which is my favourite surface. — Reem Abulleil (@ReemAbulleil) April 18, 2021

Tsitsipas went on to reveal that he has a lot of memories from Monte Carlo that are close to his heart.

"So many things went through my head, so many memories from when I was a child," Tsitsipas said. "I like to express myself, it makes me feel good."

Stefanos Tsitsipas had lost his previous two Masters 1000 finals (to Rafael Nadal at Rogers Cup 2018 and to Novak Djokovic at Madrid 2019). And he was expected to be stretched by Andrey Rublev in the Monte Carlo final too, especially since the Russian had beaten Nadal in the quarterfinals.

However, the Greek looked ready for the challenge right from the start of the match. He dropped just 10 service points throughout and broke Rublev thrice in a convincing 6-3, 6-3 victory.

"I'm pretty sure he's going to have great wins against top guys, including Djokovic, Nadal, Federer" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on Andrey Rublev

Advertisement

Andrey Rublev and Stefanos Tsitsipas embrace after their Monte Carlo final

Stefanos Tsitsipas also expressed sympathy for runner-up Andrey Rublev, claiming that losing a final at this level is never easy. Tsitsipas then said he hoped to play more such matches with the Russian in the future.

"Andrey, I know it’s not easy, I understand, I’ve been in that position myself," Stefanos Tsitsipas said. "I'd like to remind you what a great athlete you are and what incredible matches we've played in the past. I’m sure we’re gonna continue playing matches like this, making the sport grow together."

Tsitsipas: Andrey, I know it’s not easy, I understand, I’ve been in that position myself & I’d like to remind u what a great athlete u are & what incredible matches we’ve played in the past, I’m sure we’re gonna continue playing matches like this, making the sport grow together — Reem Abulleil (@ReemAbulleil) April 18, 2021

Advertisement

Tsitsipas believes that Rublev is not going to stop here, and that he is going to rack up wins over top players like Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the future.

"I'm pretty sure he's going to have great wins against top guys, including Djokovic, Nadal, Federer, in the future. Definitely up there," Tsitsipas said.