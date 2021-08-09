Stefanos Tsitsipas claims on-court coaching is "never going to stop", says all top 100 players except Nick Kyrgios have a coach

Stefanos Tsitsipas recently reiterated his controversial stance about on-court coaching, asking for it to be allowed on the ATP tour since it happens already and will continue to happen. The Greek also refuted the suggestion that on-court coaching would put lower-ranked players at a disadvantage, claiming that all players in the top 100 of the ATP rankings - with the exception of Nick Kyrgios - travel on tour with a coach.

Kyrgios had publicly disagreed with Tsitsipas on the issue after the latter brought it up on social media last month. Tsitsipas claimed back then that tennis needs to take a "big step forward" by embracing on-court coaching, a suggestion that was met with a divided reception from the tennis community.

Nick Kyrgios, who currently doesn't have a coach, responded to the proposal by calling it a "terrible idea". The two young stars engaged in a back-and-forth conversation on social media before Kyrgios pointed out he had no problems dealing with the Greek despite playing without a coach.

But that seems to have done little to change Stefanos Tsitsipas' mind. While speaking to the media ahead of the National Bank Open in Toronto on Sunday, the Greek claimed that on-court coaching is rampant on the tour despite the rules prohibiting it.

Tsitsipas also suggested that allowing on-court coaching could help players make nuanced adjustments to their game during matches.

"On-court coaching has been happening for many years now, some referees have been catching the coaches that have been coaching, while others have not," Tsitsipas said. "It has been there all these years, it's never going to change or stop. My opinion is that coaching should be allowed with certain regulations, certain ways to enhance players' performance without it becoming too much."

Stefanos Tsitsipas went on to highlight that besides Nick Kyrgios, most players on the ATP tour do have a coach since it is as "necessity".

"[Apparently] some players can afford it, some players can't, but if you check from the top 100, with the exception of Nick Kyrgios, who doesn't have a coach?" Tsitsipas said. "I don't know anyone who travels without a coach... It's a necessity, something that the players have."

The 22-year-old added that although tennis is a lone person's game, it wouldn't hurt for a player to get some help from their coach during a match.

"What's the point of having a coach if you can't get the whole benefit out of it?" Tsitsipas asked. "Having a coach in the court... I know tennis is a sport where you get to make the decisions. But sometimes, an eye from the outside can always help and can change certain outcomes of matches and put the coach in a better position."

"We were one step away from the bronze" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on partnering Maria Sakkari at the Olympics

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari (R)

During the interaction, Stefanos Tsitsipas was also asked for his thoughts on his Tokyo Olympics campaign. The Greek replied that although having fans at the stadium would've been special, he did enjoy playing mixed doubles with Maria Sakkari.

Tsitsipas and Sakkari lost in the mixed doubles quarterfinals competition to Australia's Ashleigh Barty and John Peers, who went on to clinch the bronze medal in the competition.

"I would've wanted it to be a bit different, you know, with people? That's what the Olympic spirit is about, having the people connecting with the people and celebrating the sport," Tsitsipas said. "We didn't have the full package, on this edition of the Olympics, thing with Maria was a very important thing for us."

"Also for the country, to have our powers unite and bring it in the mixed doubles," he added. "We're actually pretty close, we were one step away from winning the bronze if you think about it and the only thing we can do is take that and learn from it for our next doubles encounter. The Olympics was a great experience, I don't think anything else can be compared to that."

