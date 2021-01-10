Stefanos Tsitsipas is considered as a successor to Roger Federer, but it's time to start fighting for Slams: Andy Roddick

During the course of his rise on the ATP tour, Stefanos Tsitsipas has often drawn comparisons between himself and Roger Federer. And the latest to highlight the similarities between the two is former World No. 1 Andy Roddick.

Roddick remarked that the Greek player is widely considered to follow in the footsteps of Roger Federer, given how their playing styles are cut from the same cloth. However, the American also pointed out a significant distinction between Tsitsipas and the Swiss maestro - the ability to win Grand Slams.

"He is one of the biggest stars on the circuit today and has already defeated some of the greatest legends of the sport," Roddick said. "He is considered as a kind of successor to Roger Federer because he is very similar to Roger in the way he plays, but it is time to start fighting for Grand Slam titles."

The comparisons between Roger Federer and Stefanos Tsitsipas refuse to die out

Roger Federer hitting a backhand

Roger Federer's aggressive all-court style of tennis, replete with a one-handed backhand, has been celebrated for a long time. And while Stefanos Tsitsipas is not as elegant with his backhand or even his movement, the Greek does possess a Federer-esque willingness to go after his forehand and attack the net.

Although Tsitsipas has won an ATP Finals title and made his mark in the top 10 of the world rankings, he is yet to make a splash at the Slams. At his age (22), Roger Federer was already a Wimbledon champion and on the verge of beginning his ascent to the summit of men's tennis. The Swiss finished as the World No. 1 for four consecutive years from the age of 23 to 26.

That said, Tsitsipas, who is currently ranked No. 6 in the world, has had some pretty big wins on the tour. He has defeated Roger Federer at a Slam (Australian Open 2019), and outplayed both Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in Masters 1000 events. However, he has made just two Grand Slam semifinals so far.

Stefanos Tsitsipas reacts after beating Roger Federer at the 2019 Australian Open

Roddick also mentioned that Tsitsipas' inability to get results when his rhythm is off is something that hurts him on the biggest stages. It will be interesting to see how the Greek evolves with time, and whether he makes the Roger Federer comparisons stick.