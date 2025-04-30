"Stefanos Tsitsipas' dad cant let go of control and it's sad to watch" - Fans concerned after Madrid Open crash out

Stefanos Tsitsipas’ father Apostolos’ involvement during his 2025 Madrid Open campaign has drawn concerned reactions from tennis fans. Over the years, Tsitsipas has indicated a conflict of ideas when it comes to his professional partnership with his father.

Tsitsipas crashed out of the Madrid Open with his second loss in a month to Lorenzo Musetti. The Greek started his campaign with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 win against 2023 finalist Jan-Lennard Struff in the second round but was beaten in the next round 7-5, 7-6(3). His previous loss to Musetti came in the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters earlier this month, where he was the defending champion.

Interestingly, Stefanos Tsitsipas was accompanied by his father at the tournament in Madrid, having also appeared in the player’s box at Monte-Carlo. It should be noted that the former World No. 3 terminated his coaching relationship with his father in August 2024, after an ugly on-court spat at the Canadian Open. His mother subsequently revealed that the father-son duo hadn’t been on the best of terms for half a decade.

Recently, Tsitsipas reportedly made an urgent plea for his parents not to interfere in his professional decisions. Tennis fans were left concerned after seeing his father in the stands in Madrid following his reported comments.

"Bit depressing for Tsitsipas in the last two masters events to have his dad back in the box, and lose total confidence in his forehand, along with a high double fault rate. At the same time, Musetti took full advantage and raised his level both times against Stef, so full credit!" one fan said.

"Dad really needs to go - at least from matches," another fan opined.

"His dad can’t let go of control and it’s sad to watch. Tsitsipas looks unhappy on court and he is a shell of himself. The game literally disappeared as the match went on," one fan commented.

"Why is he keeping to his dad ? Could anybody explain ?" one fan wondered.

Here are a couple of reactions from tennis fans online:

Stefanos Tsitsipas on his father after Madrid Open exit: "I didn't listen to him at all"

Stefanos Tsitsipas' father (L) pictured at the 2024 French Open - Image Source: Getty

After his Madrid Open loss to Lorenzo Musetti, Stefanos Tsitsipas was quizzed about his father’s presence and frequent on-court coaching—an attribute that has attracted immense backlash from the tennis community.

The 26-year-old clarified that he blocked out his father’s instructions and sought solutions himself.

"I didn't listen to him at all. I don't know what he said to me during the match, I wasn't there in the box at all and I was trying to find solutions on my own," he firmly responded.

It is not clear whether Stefanos Tsitsipas has officially rehired his father as his coach. It is worth noting, though, that his father’s return after a prolonged absence comes just days after reports of the Greek’s potential upcoming collaboration with Novak Djokovic’s ex-coach Goran Ivanisevic.

According to reports, Ivanisevic is expected to join the Tsitsipas camp after the French Open. Meanwhile, the former World No. 3 has presently appointed Kerei Abakar and Dimitris Chatzinikolaou for coaching advice. It remains to be seen who accompanies him during his 2025 Italian Open campaign (May 7-18).

