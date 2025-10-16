Stefanos Tsitsipas gives massive compliment to Jannik Sinner after humbling loss at Six Kings Slam

World No. 24 Stefanos Tsitsipas recently complimented Jannik Sinner for his &quot;greatness&quot; after facing a hefty defeat at his hands in the quarterfinals at the 2025 Six Kings Slam. Before the Slam exhibition tournament, the Greek player had withdrawn from the 2025 Rolex Shanghai Masters due to a leg injury.The 2025 Six Kings Slam event, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, features Serbian legend Novak Djokovic, World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, and Stefanos Tsitsipas, who made his Slam debut with the tournament's second edition. The inaugural edition saw the Italian star, Jannik Sinner, clinch the top spot after defeating Alcaraz.Each participating player will receive $1.5 million, and the winner will receive a total of $6 million. In his latest X post, Tsitsipas acknowledged and complimented Sinner after losing the quarterfinal round with a 6-2, 6-3 score.&quot;Witnessing greatness up close makes you hungry for more. Working hard to finish the season strong in Vienna, Paris, and Athens.&quot;Stefanos Tsitsipas has faced both the highs and the lows during his current season. He commenced this year at No. 11 ranking and clinched the men's singles title at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships. He reached the quarterfinal rounds of the Barcelona Open and the Monte-Carlo Masters.At the French Open, he lost in the second round and retired in the first round of the Wimbledon Championships due to a back injury. At the Canadian Open, he lost the round of 64 encounter with Christopher O'Connell, and at the US Open, he was outclassed by Daniel Altmaier in the second round.Stefanos Tsitsipas reflects on his current dynamic with his father and current coach, Apostolos TsitsipasStefanos Tsitsipas had earlier expressed his thoughts regarding his relationship with his father and coach, Apostolos Tsitsipas.Apostolos Tsitsipas was a long-time coach of the 12-time ATP Tour singles title-winner and had coached him from 2001 to 2024. Apart from him, he was also coached by Dimitris Chatzinikolaou and Goran Ivanisevic.&quot;We have changed our dynamic very much and I'm actually very happy the way we all cooperate and work together now. It's very refreshing as a player to have this relationship with a father,&quot; he shared (via ATP Tour).He continued:&quot;It's exactly where I wanted it to be for a long time now. And I'm happy. He has adjusted to my needs and I have adjusted to his needs. And we have both created a type of dynamic that is one to be proud of.&quot;Stefanos Tsitsipas' former coach, Goran Ivanisevic, has also guided elite players like Novak Djokovic, Elena Rybakina, Marin Cilic, and others.