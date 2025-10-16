"Sad how far Stefanos Tsitsipas has fallen" - Fans call out Greek over 'embarrassing' promotion amid Six Kings Slam disaster

Stefanos Tsitsipas's tweets being paid promotions have garnered reactions from fans, shortly after he fell to Jannik Sinner at the Six Kings Slam. Tsitsipas often makes headlines for his tweets, as they usually encompass bold opinions and quirky day-to-day observations.Stefanos Tsitsipas won the Dubai Open title, his first ATP 500 win this year, but the latter part of his season, including Wimbledon, was marred by his persistent back injury. After a second-round exit from the US Open, the Greek took the court at the Six Kings Slam but lost to Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals as his back issues posed problems again. In other news, Stefanos Tsitsipas' tweets started appearing as ads in X, implying that he has paid the platform for promotion. Popular for his bizarre one or two-liners on X, Tsitsipas recently wrote:&quot;Imagine surviving every stupid human invention only to be wiped out by an alien space rock with no Wi-Fi.&quot;A Reddit user posted a screenshot of the tweet and called the act of paying for promotion nonsensical. &quot;I know we make fun of Tsitsipas for posting silly tweets, but now they’re appearing as ads. He’s paying for his nonsense tweets to be promoted…&quot;I know we make fun of Tsitsipas for posting silly tweets, but now they’re appearing as ads. He’s paying for his nonsense tweets to be promoted… byu/Inner-Economy4894 intennisSeveral fans rallied to agree that the Greek has fallen to such a level, but once, he was one of the most promising players on the ATP Tour. &quot;Sad how far has he fallen because at one point he was a top 3 player with one of the most interesting games on tour,&quot; a fan wrote.Comment byu/Inner-Economy4894 from discussion intennisAnother user felt embarrassed on behalf of Tsitsipas, wrote:&quot;Ive rarely felt such secondhand embarrassment for someone who is richer, fitter, and hotter than me.&quot;Comment byu/Inner-Economy4894 from discussion intennisSome other reactions are:&quot;I do not understand the logic. Is he trying to become a professional influencer?&quot; a user tweeted. &quot;There’s a part of me that feels a little sorry for him, he’s really a product of his environment unfortunately,&quot; a user commented. &quot;He has to be laying the groundwork for his post-tennis career or simply has too much money laying around,&quot; commented a user.Stefanos Tsitsipas rejoined his father after parting with Goran Ivanisevic in 2025Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2023 United Cup - Sydney: Day 10 - Source: GettyStefanos Tsitsipas had always been under his father's guidance, but parted ways with him in 2024 after losing to Kei Nishikori at the Canadian Open. The Greek star expressed that he wanted his father to be his guardian rather than his coach. Tsitsipas teamed up with Goran Ivanišević earlier in 2025, but an ordeal ended their partnership shortly after. The Grand Slam finalist reunited with his father in mid-2025 and later confirmed that their dynamic had improved and they had learned to adjust to each other's needs. (via ATPTour.com)&quot;We have changed our dynamic very much and I'm actually very happy the way we all cooperate and work together now. It's very refreshing as a player to have this relationship with a father. It's exactly where I wanted it to be for a long time now. And I'm happy. He has adjusted to my needs and I have adjusted to his needs. And we have both created a type of dynamic that is one to be proud of.&quot;Stefanos Tsitsipas amassed 12 ATP Tour singles titles and advanced to two Major finals, the 2023 Australian Open and the 2021 French Open.