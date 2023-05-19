Stefanos Tsitsipas is hoping to bring his A-game to his semi-final match against Daniil Medvedev. He is also looking forward to a drama-filled clash against Medvedev in the semi-finals of the Italian Open.

Tsitsipas is ranked No 5 on the ATP list and Medvedev is currently World No. 3. Speaking in a post-match interview, Tsitsipas mentioned that while Medvedev has been playing well, he feels confident in his own game, regardless of whether day or night sessions are allotted to him.

“Well, there are certain matchups that bring drama. So, yes, you know he’s been playing well,” said Tsitsipas. "And I feel good, regardless of whether it is a night session or a day session. And I really hope to bring the best out of me against him. I feel like he’s playing better than the years before. So, of course, good preparation, and off we go."

Tsitsipas is also excited about playing in Rome as he feels the spectators bring a great vibe with them and give him purpose when playing at the venue.

“They give me a feeling of purpose and mission when I am out here, so it adds very much to the vibe. And I won’t deny, these Rome night sessions started to become very fun," Tsitsipas added.

Stefanos Tsitsipas will face Daniil Medvedev in the Italian Open semi-finals

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2023 - Day Eleven Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece plays a backhand against Borna Coric of Croatia during the Men's Singles Quarter-Final match at the Italian Open

Daniil Medvedev brushed aside Yannick Hanfmann 6-2, 6-2, to book his spot in Saturday's semifinal. The World No. 3 has gone through the tournament dropping only one set to Spaniard Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the third round.

Stefanos Tsitsipas has had it even better, not dropping even a single set as he stormed into the semis. He has made it to the semi-finals of the Italian Open after humbling Borna Coric in straight sets. The 24-year-old from Greece, who lost last year in Rome to Novak Djokovic, was on top from the start, winning 6-3 6-4.

While the pair always exhibit respect and cordiality at their matches, there is always an element of drama present whenever the two meet.

Medvedev complaining about Tsitsipas receiving on-court coaching - which is not allowed - and the two taking digs at each other are all part of their captivating rivalry.

Recently Medvedev recently came out in support of his friend Andrey Rublev whom Stefanos Tsitsipas had called a man of few tools. The Greek made these comments during the 2022 ATP Finals while downplaying his loss to Rublev.

Recalling the incident after winning the 2023 Dubai Championships, Daniil Medvedev remarked that Stefanos Tsitsipas was wrong about Rublev, who he feels is worthy of winning Grand Slams.

Poll : 0 votes