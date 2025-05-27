"Stefanos Tsitsipas lacks self-awareness, such an idiot " - Fans amused by Daria Kasatkina's annoyed reaction to Greek causing delay at French Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas unknowingly caused a brief delay at the 2025 French Open. The Greek, on an autograph signing spree after his first-round win at the claycourt Major, was completely unaware that a women's singles first-round match featuring Daria Kasatkina was scheduled to start immediately after the conclusion of his own. This led to Kasatkina looking at Tsitsipas with a rather irritated expression, and left several fans in splits.

On Monday, May 27, Tsitsipas began his French Open campaign with a straight-set win over Tomas Martin Etcheverry on Stade Roland Garros' Court 6. The Greek proceeded to sign autographs for his fans and as he was interacting with them, Kasatkina stepped on to the court from another direction to play her first-round match against Katerina Siniakova. She quickly noticed the Greek and looked quite annoyed.

Most tennis fans on Reddit were amused by the incident, particularly due to Daria Kasatkina's expression. Some also playfully criticized Stefanos Tsitsipas.

"He (Tsitsipas) lacks so much self awareness as usual lmao, such an idiot," a fan wrote.

"Kasatkina's expression is hiliarious," commented another.

""Yo can I play tennis wtf."," another fan chimed in, imagining what Kasatkina was possibly saying to the Greek in her head.

"The face says it all. 😂," stated one.

"This feels like a scene from The Office," another added, referring to the famed sitcom series.

"That zoom in on her face is just perfect," weighed in yet another fan.

The brief delay didn't have too much of an impact on Kasatkina's performance though, as the Australian secured her place in the second round of Roland Garros with a 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 victory against Siniakova.

Meanwhile, after heading out from Court 6 following his heartwarming interaction with fans, Tsitsipas comforted his girlfriend Paula Badosa, who also reached the second round of the tournament.

Stefanos Tsitsipas embraces girlfriend Paula Badosa after Spaniard's narrow French Open 1R win over Naomi Osaka

Paula Badosa celebrates her first-round win over Naomi Osaka at the 2025 French Open (Source: Getty)

Stefanos Tsitsipas' girlfriend Paula Badosa locked horns with former WTA No. 1 and four-time Major champion Naomi Osaka on Court Philippe-Chatrier, not long after the Greek won his match against Etcheverry. Badosa and Osaka's clash turned out to be a thriller, as the Spaniard bravely battled back from a set down to emerge victorious.

Later, the lovebirds caught up with each other off the court in one of the corridors of Stade Roland Garros and warmly hugged each other, with the Spaniard clearly relieved at having overcome the threat of Osaka.

Up next for Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa at the 2025 French Open are their respective second-round clashes against Matteo Gigante and Elena-Gabriela Ruse. The Greek has never faced Gigante before, while Badosa and Ruse share a 1-1 head-to-head record.

