Stefanos Tsitsipas left everyone scratching their heads after his Round of 16 match at the ongoing Monte-Carlo Masters after he referred to US clay courts "like a unicorn on a skateboard."

Tsitsipas outclassed Chilean Nicolas Jarry in his third-round match in straight sets 6-3, 6-4. After every match, a fun tradition includes the winner writing something on the camera lens.

In the past, players generally autograpghed the lens or used it to thank the city they were playing in or the crowd. Many a time, players also use the opportunity to make jokes or even use the platform to raise awareness regarding pressing issues.

Tsitsipas used this opportunity to talk about clay courts in the US. On the camera, the Greek wrote the following message with his signature:

"Clay court in the US is like a unicorn on a skateboard."

Tennis TV also took to its official Twitter page to share a video of the moment the Greek was writing his piece on the camera. The commentator could be heard joking that the long message felt as if he was trying to reach the word count in an essay.

"It's a bit of an essay everyone, sit back. Hundred words or less please Stefanos. He always thinks quite deeply about this sort of stuff. Thanks Stefanos," the commentator chuckled.

Fans were left wondering what this statement meant, whether Tsitsipas was trying to diss the US clay courts or the Italian ones or was he just appreciating the US clay court conditions.

Stefanos Tsitsipas to face Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals of 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Day Five

Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas is through to the quarterfinals of the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters after a comfortable win over Nicolas Jarry. Second-seeded Tsitsipas will now face eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinal clash on Friday, April 14, following the American's win over Jiri Lehecka. Fritz beat Lehecka 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Fritz, who defeated Stan Wawrinka in the first round, achieved a major milestone with the win over the Swiss. It marked the American's 50th Masters 1000 win of his career, making him the 14th American player to achieve this feat and the third active player since John Isner and Jack Sock.

This will mark the pair's fourth meeting facing off against each other, with Tsitsipas leading the head-to-head 3-0. The pair last met at last year's Australian Open in the Round of 16. Stefanos Tsitsipas won the match in a thrilling five-setter 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

