Stefanos Tsitsipas lost his grandmother 5 minutes before Roland Garros final, pays touching tribute to her on Instagram

Roland Garros 2021 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas has revealed that he suffered a heartbreaking loss just moments ahead of the final against Novak Djokovic. Five minutes before Tsitsipas stepped on the court for Sunday's encounter, his grandmother passed away.

It was the biggest match of Stefanos Tsitsipas' career - his maiden Grand Slam final. But the 22-year-old fought admirably on the court, barely showing any signs of nerves.

Tsitsipas lost to Djokovic after five grueling sets, but not before winning new fans all over the world with his terrific performance.

After the match, Stefanos Tsitsipas posted a heartfelt note about his grandmother on Instagram, underlining the role she played in his development.

"Five minutes before entering the court my very beloved grandmother lost her battle with life," Tsitsipas wrote. "A wise woman whose faith in life, and willingness to give and provide can't be compared to any other human being that I have ever met. It's important to have more people like her in this world."

The Greek also dedicated the match to his grandmother, writing some powerful words about her effect on his life.

"Because people like her make you come alive," he continued. "They make you dream. I would like to say that regardless of the day, circumstance or situation, this is entirely dedicated to her, and only her. Thank you for for raising my father. Without him this wouldn't have been possible."

As is being reported on Twitter, Stefanos Tsitsipas' grandmother was called Stavroula, and since she was blind she could never watch her grandson in action. But Tsitsipas made it a point to call her after every win; the two shared a very close bond.

Stef’s grandmother’s name was Stavroula. She was blind and had never been able to watch Stefanos play tennis.

During his breakthrough in AO 2019, she said that her biggest joy was Stef calling her after every win so she could hear his voice, and that she was very proud of him. https://t.co/nAmMFTeCad — angie (@ultravoxing) June 14, 2021

Lifting trophies is something, but not everything: Stefanos Tsitsipas

Novak Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6–7(6), 2–6, 6–3, 6–2, 6–4 in the Roland Garros final

Though Stefanos Tsitsipas remains confident about lifting his maiden Grand Slam title soon, he feels winning is not the most important thing in life. In his philosophical Instagram post, the World No. 4 also wrote about the importance of enjoying every moment and striving for a meaningful life.

"Life isn't about winning or losing," Tsitsipas wrote. "It's about enjoying every single moment in life whether that's alone or with others. Living a meaningful life without misery and abjection. Lifting trophies and celebrating wins is something, but not everything."

Tsitsipas may have lost the final, but he won many hearts on the day. The 22-year-old's determination to fight on despite receiving such devastating news will only add to his fast-growing fanbase.

Edited by Musab Abid