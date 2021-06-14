Novak Djokovic left the court after two sets and returned a different player: Stefanos Tsitsipas on the Serb's comeback in RG final

Stefanos Tsitsipas put up an admirable fight in his maiden Grand Slam final at Roland Garros, but ultimately fell to Novak Djokovic in five sets.

The Greek began the final exceedingly well, winning the first two sets. The 22-year-old didn't seem overawed by the occasion and looked in complete control for the first hour and a half.

A reeling Djokovic took a bathroom break after the second set and when he emerged for the third, he appeared to be back to his best. The Serb secured an early break in the third set and did not look back.

Speaking to the media after the match, Tsitsipas admitted he did not expect Djokovic to raise his level to such an extent.

"He left the court after two sets to love down, I don't know what happened there, but he came back like a different player suddenly. I don't know. I have no idea. He played really well," Stefanos Tsitsipas said.

"He just gave me no space. He moved better, he felt fresher than before. He could read my game a bit better suddenly. Two sets don’t mean anything, that is what I learned."

Stefanos Tsitsipas confident he can soon win his maiden Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic won 6–7(6), 2–6, 6–3, 6–2, 6–4 against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Roland Garros final

While the fifth seed couldn't get his hands on the trophy, he still played impressive tennis in Paris this past fortnight. The Greek beat Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev en route to the final, underlining his credentials as a Grand Slam contender.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is also second in the Race to Turin. Given his performances this year, it's no surprise that the 22-year-old believes his time at the top will soon arrive.

"Despite my loss today, I have faith in my game. I very much believe I can be a Grand Slam champion soon," said Tsitsipas. "With the same attitude, there is no reason for me not to be holding that trophy one day."

