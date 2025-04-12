Stefanos Tsitsipas makes honest admission about 'heartbreaking' Monte-Carlo Masters exit

Stefanos Tsitsipas has expressed how he feels about his devastating defeat at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters. The Greek was aiming to successfully defend his title at the tournament as well as win his fourth ATP Masters 1000 trophy before his hopes were dashed by Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinals.

With a spot in the semifinals on the line, Tsitsipas appeared well on his way to victory after clinching the opening set 6-1 in dominant fashion. However, Musetti mounted a remarkable comeback to claim a 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 triumph after a thrilling two-hour and 21-minute battle. The Italian also recorded his first win over Tsitsipas after losing all five of their previous meetings.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Stefanos Tsitsipas admitted that it was "heartbreaking" to exit the Monte-Carlo Masters after having won the title three times. The Greek also disclosed that he found it hard to accept his loss when he was playing with such confidence.

"Well.. yeah.. it's difficult to accept. Feeling so confident playing on this court and not being able to win a match that I felt I kind of had every reason to try and win is definitely heartbreaking," Tsitsipas said.

Tsitsipas further expressed frustration over his subpar performance in the match. The 26-year-old also turned introspective as he admitted to being confused over the 45 unforced errors he recorded.

"I just feel like I could have done way more today. I missed forehands I never miss. I was actually quite surprised to see those forehands go out or to the net," he added. "I was kind of confused, looking deep down, trying to understand what’s happening, because these things are definitely not normal."

With his loss in the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters, Stefanos Tsitsipas is set to fall out of the top 10 and slip down to World No. 16 in the ATP rankings.

"Definitely not an easy job today" - Lorenzo Musetti after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in 'tough' Monte-Carlo Masters QF

Stefanos Tsitsipas - Source: Getty

Lorenzo Musetti was overcome with emotion after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas as he rushed to hug his girlfriend Veronica Confalonieri, who broke down in tears in his players box. Following his win, the Italian took pride in himself for finding a way to beat Tsitsipas after a very difficult contest.

"Today was a really tough match. I knew that before today I never beat him and we played five times. Especially on clay, I knew against a three-time champion, definitely not an easy job today. I found a way and I was increasing during the whole match. Really, really happy and proud of this win," Musetti said.

Up next, Musetti will lock horns with Alex de Minaur in the semifinals of the ATP Masters 1000 event. Although their head-to-head record stands at 1-1, the Italian claimed a 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 win in their most recent meeting at the 2024 Queen's Club Championships.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, meanwhile, will compete at the Barcelona Open next. The ATP 500 event is scheduled to kick off on April 14.

