Lorenzo Musetti's girlfriend Veronica breaks down in tears at Monte-Carlo Masters

The Monte-Carlo Country Club saw emotional scenes as Lorenzo Musetti won his quarterfinal clash against Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach his maiden Masters 1000 semifinal. The Italian broke down into tears after the win and hugged his girlfriend in a tearful embrace.

Coming into the match, the odds were stacked against Musetti, who was facing Tsitsipas, who had a terrific record at the event, winning it three times in the last four editions. The Greek also held a dominant 5-0 head-to-head record against the Italian and began the match on a similar note, winning the first set 6-1.

Things looked bleak for Musetti when he went 0-40 down in his service game early in the second set. However, the Italian recovered brilliantly, securing a couple of service breaks to take the second set 6-3. In the third set, he once again secured a crucial break in the seventh game and surged ahead with the advantage to win the third set 6-4.

After the win, the Italian player was visibly emotional and broke down into tears. He hugged his girlfriend, Veronica Confalonieri, who was in his box, supporting him. Confalonieri has been a constant presence in Musetti's box in Monte-Carlo, as she has shared pictures of his winning moments in the previous round on social media.

Musetti is all set to face eighth-seeded Alex de Minaur in the semifinal on April 12 (Saturday).

Lorenzo Musetti had a breakthrough year in 2024

In Picture: Lorenzo Musetti (Getty)

Having been hailed as a player with a lot of promise for a while, Lorenzo Musetti finally had a season of note in 2024. The Italian did not win any titles on the Tour, but reached three finals at the Queen's Club Championships, Croatia Open, and at the Chengdu Open.

At the bigger events, Musetti lost against Novak Djokovic in a five-set thriller in the third round at the French Open. The Italian then had his Grand Slam breakthrough as he reached the semifinal at Wimbledon, losing to Djokovic once again in straight sets. Notably, Musetti's best performance was his bronze-medal run at the Paris Olympics.

Coming into Monte-Carlo, Musetti had a 7-4 win/loss record in 2025, including an injury walkover. However, the Italian hit the ground running in Monte-Carlo, bettering his quarterfinal appearance in 2023. He will next face Alex de Minaur in the Monte-Carlo semifinal, against whom he has a 1-1 head-to-head record.

