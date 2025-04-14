Stefanos Tsitsipas moves on from Monte-Carlo setback with a special guest in Barcelona

Stefanos Tsitsipas recently reunited with the legendary Bjorn Borg, and the Greek later dropped a brief but playful message regarding the reunion. Tsitsipas and Borg share a close bond, which was fostered by the time they spent together representing Team Europe at the Laver Cup over the years. The Greek and the Swede's reunion in Barcelona came on the back of the former's setback at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters.

At the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters, Tsitsipas was the defending champion. However, his campaign in The Principality collapsed in the quarterfinals, as eventual runner-up Lorenzo Musetti registered a comeback victory.

On Sunday, April 13, Tsitsipas, currently in Barcelona for the 2025 Barcelona Open, shared a heartwarming picture of himself smiling as he was being hugged from behind by an equally elated Borg. The Greek captioned the post:

"Reunited with papa-Björn"

Stefanos Tsitsipas' first Laver Cup outing came in the annual men's team tennis competition's third edition in 2019. The Greek was a member of Team Europe, which was captained by Bjorn Borg and eventually won the tournament after beating Team World 13-11.

Tsitsipas would go on to enjoy two more Laver Cup title triumphs as a Team Europe player under Bjorg's captaincy in 2021 and 2024. The Greek was also part of Team Europe at the 2022 Laver Cup. Even though Team Europe lost that particular edition of the event, it is most famously remembered for being the stage of the legendary Roger Federer's emotional farewell to tennis.

At a 2024 Laver Cup press conference, former ATP No. 3 and two-time Major finalist Tsitsipas disclosed that he would love to have Borg as his coach.

"It's all about the aura" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on potentially being coached by Bjorn Borg

Stefanos Tsitsipas at a 2024 Laver Cup press conference (Source: Getty)

Prior to his 2024 US Open campaign, Stefanos Tsitsipas removed his father Apostolos from his coaching setup after multiple notoriously heated exchanges between the two. The Greek arrived at the 2024 Laver Cup without still having found a new coach, and at a press conference during the men's team tennis event, he claimed that he would be interested in working with former No. 1 and eleven-time Grand Slam champion Bjorn Borg.

"Who would I choose, and why, if I had the power to take anyone as my coach? It would be Björn. The aura, it’s all about the aura. Why I choose Bjorn, it’s not because he’s sitting right next to me here. I feel like the aura makes a big difference. Sometimes it’s not what they tell you and how they tell you. It’s that intimacy that you feel of someone sitting next to you and communicating things to you in a spiritual way," Tsitsipas said.

Borg himself though, refused to be drawn into any kind of speculation, citing his contentment with his life as it is. The 2024 Laver Cup marked the legendary Swede's last outing at the tournament as Team Europe captain. He is set to be replaced from this year's edition of the event by Yannick Noah.

