"What a disappointment after expecting Roger Federer" - Fans surprised by Yannick Noah taking over from Bjorn Borg as Team Europe captain at Laver Cup

Yannick Noah has been announced as Team Europe's captain for the 2025 Laver Cup. Tennis fans online had mixed reactions about the appointment.

Noah, a former French Open champion, will succeed Bjorn Borg as the captain of Team Europe for the 2025 Laver Cup. This news follows the announcement of eight-time Grand Slam champion Andre Agassi as the captain of Team World from 2025, replacing John McEnroe.

Noah reached his career-best ranking of World No. 3 in 1986 and remains the last Frenchman to win a Major. The 64-year-old has also successfully led France to victories in the Billie Jean King and Davis Cup.

Trending

Yannick Noah was announced as the new captain of Team Europe on May 29 and fans online expressed varied views about the appointment. One fan expressed disappointment as they expected Roger Federer to take over the mantle of captain for Team Europe.

"Wow what a disappointment after expecting Roger Federer," the fan wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

A few fans expressed surprise at the appointment:

"Nobody saw this one coming. You really surprised us with this announcement. Wonder when we will hear about the co-capt'n?" a fan wrote.

"NOBODY wanted to step up damn," a fan chimed.

Another set of fans expressed excitement as they were happy about Noah taking over as captain.

"YES YANNICK!!" A fan said.

"I don't think any of us predicted Yannick, but what a cool choice," a fan wrote.

"Great choice, Noah & Agassi," another fan commented.

Yannick Noah once explained why he switched to music from tennis

Yannick Noah, 2023 French Open - Day Fifteen

Yannick Noah once explained his shift from tennis to music by expressing discontent with being seen as a token figure. He wanted to voice his true thoughts, even at the risk of being wrong, rather than repeating conventional responses like many athletes.

"Between my image and my humanitarian convictions, something was wrong. I didn't want to be the negro on duty anymore, I wanted to express things," Yannick Noah told Le Journal du Dimanche in 2022.

Frustrated with the monotony, Noah chose to pursue music, resulting in a transition from being a top-ranked tennis player to feeling non-existent in the public eye.

"I can be wrong, talk bullshit, but if someone asks me a question, I answer. And during this time, I get bored listening to people who always say the same things, starting with athletes. So I went from No. 1 to… non-existent!"

Yannick Noah further stated that he never experienced stage fright before performing music, unlike his tennis career where the fear of losing was intense. Reflecting on his career, he noted that he competed in about 200 tournaments but only won 23.

"I never feel stage fright before going on stage. This was not the case with tennis, where the sentence is to palm. As much as winning is powerful, losing is painful. During my career, I must have played 200 tournaments, I won 23 of them. In fact, difficult days," Noah added.

Noah has won 23 singles titles and 16 doubles titles during his time on the tour. Winning the French Open in 1983 was the biggest achievement of his career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback