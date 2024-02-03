Stefanos Tsitsipas has shed light on his ambitious goals for the 2024 season, aiming to win a Grand Slam title and clinch a medal at the Paris Olympics.

Tsitsipas missed the opportunity to clinch his maiden Major title at the recently concluded Australian Open. The Greek, who was the runner-up at the event last year, was defeated by Taylor Fritz in the fourth round, with the American claiming a 7-6(3), 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 victory.

The 25-year-old's doubles campaign alongside his brother, Petros Tsitsipas, also yielded disappointing results, as the duo suffered a first-round defeat to Daniel Altmaier and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela in Melbourne.

Nevertheless, Stefanos Tsitsipas' motivation hasn't lessened. He recently outlined his goals for 2024, expressing his determination to win a Grand Slam title and secure an Olympic medal. He also emphasized the significance of teaming up with his brother Petros at the global sporting event in Paris.

"My goal this year is to win a Grand Slam and an Olympic medal. It means a lot to me. Competing alongside Petros, my brother, in the Olympic Games in Paris is one of the dreams of my life," Stefanos Tsitsipas said (via Punto de Break).

Meanwhile, Petros Tsitsipas expressed confidence in their doubles pairing, saying:

"What makes us very strong together, as a couple, is that Stefanos is a super athlete and I, for my part, am a player who has very good vision on the court."

Stefanos Tsitsipas' father Apostolos on his doubles pairing with Petros: "They want to achieve things they have dreamed of and they are on the right path"

Stefanos Tsitsipas and his brother Petros

In the same interview, Stefanos Tsitsipas opened up about being coached by his father, Apostolos, disclosing that he experienced a loss of identity when his father wasn't by his side. The Greek also emphasized that they successfully maintained a distinction between his father's coaching and paternal role.

"My father and I have always had tennis as an element in common, it was something of ours, that we have always shared. When he is not with me, I feel that a part of my identity as a player is lost," he said.

"On different occasions in the past, he was with me and I felt like he was half the player. Sometimes I don't speak too well of him, but he's the only person who understands me, and that's part of the job. The good thing is that we can separate the father aspect from the facet as a coach," he added.

Meanwhile, Apostolos Tsitsipas expressed confidence in his sons' doubles pairing for the Paris Olympics, stating they were on the right track to achieve their dreams.

"The relationship between the two is increasingly stronger, especially now that they can play together. They want to achieve things they have dreamed of and I think they are on the right path," he said.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and his brother Petros won their maiden doubles title together at the European Open in Antwerp last year, triumphing over Adam Pavlasek and Ariel Behar in the final.