"Stefanos Tsitsipas needs a change, he has stagnated" - Andrea Petkovic urges Greek to look to Roger Federer for inspiration to evolve himself

Andrea Petkovic has shared her views on Stefanos Tsitsipas and urged the Greek star to make a few alterations to his game by looking at Roger Federer for inspiration.

Petkovic, a former WTA World No. 9, recently gave an interview to the Tennis Channel, where she discussed a wide range of topics pertaining to the tennis world. During the conversation, the German talked about Tsitsipas, whose game she believes has stagnated over the last year.

Petkovic wonders if there is some issue in Tsitsipas' coaching team or if he needs to give more power to his coach Mark Philippoussis. Regardless, she is certain that he needs to make some changes to turn his game around.

"I do feel (Stefanos) Tsitsipas needs a change. I don't know if in his coaching team or if he just has to give a little bit more power to Mark Philippoussis, who is now back in the team, I have heard. It's just he has stagnated over the last year in his game and I know that he wants to play well," Petkovic said.

She then lavished praise on Tsitsipas' forehand, which Petkovic believes is the best she has ever seen in her life.

"He really has one of the best forehands I have ever seen in my entire life. Not only the way he hits it, how he can generate can pace, spin, and rotation, but also how quickly he runs up to the ball when he does have a sure ball is really never been seen before," the German stated.

Petkovic compared Tsitsipas' forehand to Roger Federer's and advised the Greek player to make adjustments in other areas of his game to improve. She particularly mentioned the slice as something Tsistipas could learn from Federer and inculcate in his own playing style.

I think maybe Roger (Federer) can do it the same way. So I really hope that he evolves the other side of his game. Maybe incorporates the slice a bit more, like Roger used to do, so he gets the time to run around and use his forehand," Petkovic argued.

Stefanos Tsitsipas rehires Mark Philippoussis after parting ways with him just months ago

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2023 Los Cabos Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas' coaching team has seen a lot of changes this year. In May, he split with Australian player-turned-coach Mark Philipoussis, only to rehire him again after an underwhelming showing at the French Open and the grass swing. Philipousis was seen in the Greek's players' box at the Los Cabos Open.

Stefanos Tsitsipas won the 250-level tournament in Mexico, breaking his 14-month title drought. The Greek bettered Alex de Minaur of Australia 6-3, 6-4 to win his 10th career title.

The 24-year-old spoke about how the change in atmosphere in his dressing room and his coaching team, which also includes his father Apostolos, helped him mentally and physically to lift the title.

“I think there's one thing that I did pay attention to between the dynamic, is there's much more tranquility and calmness in the air when I'm competing,” he said.

The World No. 4 recently bowed out of the Canadian Open in the second round to Gael Monfils in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3. He will next compete at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati, where he was a finalist last year.

Tsitsipas, seeded No. 4, has received a bye in the first round and will face either Ben Shelton or Christopher Eubanks in the second round.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins