Comparing Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas has given his take on each player's strengths.

Tsitsipas lost to Alcaraz in the 2023 French Open quarterfinals on Tuesday, June 6. The Greek player could barely impose himself on the contest and went down 6-2, 6-1, 7-6(5) in two hours and 12 minutes.

With the win, Alcaraz progressed to the semifinals, where he will face Djokovic. In a post-match press conference, Tsitsipas gave his views on both athletes' playing styles, given he has played both of them a few times on the tour before.

"Well, one has experience; the other one has legs and moves like Speedy Gonzalez, so you have that. One can hit huge, super big shots; and the other one prefers control over anything else, probably control and precision, to apply pressure and just make the opponent move as much as possible," he explained.

While Tsitsipas refused to predict the outcome of the contest, he did confess that he would root for the younger player.

"I root for the young kids," he said. "I'm not good at predictions, so I'll stay away from it. But let's see. Let the best player win."

Despite what looked like a dominant win for Alcaraz, Tsitsipas stated that the Spaniard wasn't at his exceptional best.

"He played great. I mean, I don't think he played exceptional, but he played great." he said.

Carlos Alcaraz takes on Novak Djokovic with French Open title and No. 1 ranking at stake

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Madrid Open.

Earlier this week, Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest male player to reach consecutive French Open quarterfinals since Novak Djokovic in 2006-07.

Now, with the win against Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alcaraz has progressed to his maiden semifinal at the Paris Major, making him the youngest Roland Garros semifinalist since Djokovic in 2007.

The Spaniard is gunning for his second Grand Slam title in as many appearances. He won the 2022 US Open and then skipped the Australian Open this year due to an abdominal injury.

When Alcaraz and Djokovic face off in the last four in Paris this week, it's not just a place in the final that's at stake. If Alcaraz wins, he will retain the World No. 1 ranking. However, if Djokovic defeats the 20-year-old and clinches his third Roland Garros title, he will replace Alcaraz at the top of the ATP ranking charts.

