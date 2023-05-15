Stefanos Tsitsipas identified the necessary measures he needs to undertake to elevate his game and challenge the elite players like Novak Djokovic.

Tsitsipas held a commanding lead of 6-3, 4-3, against Nuno Borges at the Italian Open on Saturday, May 13. Unfortunately, the match was suspended due to rain, but not before the Greek had already hit an impressive 15 winners and managed to avoid facing any break points. He completed the game a day later.

During a post-match interview with the Tennis Channel, Prakash Amritraj asked Tsitsipas about the changes he has implemented since the 2023 Australian Open final against Djokovic. The Serb won that game 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) to lift the title.

Tsitsipas acknowledged that he had been committing too many unforced errors, which made it easier for his opponents to play against him. However, he also mentioned the powerful shots he possesses, and said that it's all about utilizing them effectively to win the big games.

"Just giving away less unforced errors. I feel like I had mentioned against top guys that especially finals, I’ve lost a few of them. I’ve lost finals in my opinion that I shouldn't have lost. I wouldn’t blame it on nerves because it is not nerves. I am ready for these matches," Stefanos Tsitsipas said.

"I feel like I'm giving away unforced errors making them feel a little bit more comfortable of what they should feel like. I know I have big shots. It's just a matter of how I’m going to utilise them correctly. But it’s just deeper than that. It's not as easy as I make it look like in my head."

Stefanos Tsitsipas also expressed his admiration for David Ferrer's consistent ability to execute big shots. Tsitsipas said that he appreciates the way Ferrer makes it appear effortless to win a point without resorting to extravagant maneuvers.

"I don’t know if you remember David Ferrer. Such a good groundstroke player. I respect him a lot because he makes tennis look so, of course, hard, but it’s also so simple in a way to look at. You don’t have to do something crazy to win the point," he said.

"So, if I’m able to install that little bit more into my game and also work on my serve in which I believe I still have potential there. The returns have been a big sort of a gap.

"If I’m able to close that miss less on the returns and sort of play them deeper, I can see a big difference in my game in terms of level raising."

Stefanos Tsitsipas to face Lorenzo Sonego next at Italian Open 2023

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2023 Internazionali BNL D'Italia

Stefanos Tsitsipas is set to face off against Lorenzo Sonego next up as he looks to advance to the fourth round of the Italian Open.

Tsitsipas boasts an impressive record of 24 wins and seven losses this season, and has been consistently performing well on the European clay courts.

The two players have previously met twice, with the Greek emerging victorious on both occasions. Their most recent encounter was in the second round in Cincinnati two years ago.

Despite not having faced each other on clay before, Tsitsipas will be determined to maintain his winning streak against Sonego as he looks to secure his first Italian Open title.

