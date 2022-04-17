Stefanos Tsitsipas overtakes Rafael Nadal for most wins on the ATP tour in 2022

Tennis superstar Stefanos Tsitsipas has had an excellent season to date and is now leading the ATP tour with the most wins this season. The Greek overtook Rafael Nadal's tally of 20 wins with his 21st victory in Saturday's semifinal against Alexander Zverev.

However, Stefanos Tsitsipas is yet to win a title this year, having reached the semifinals and beyond on a number of occasions. He will be hoping to secure his first trophy of the season against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the final at Monte-Carlo on Sunday.

Thanos Stathopoulos @stathopoulosth ATP Match Wins Leaders (2022)



Stefanos Tsitsipas: 21 (21-7)

Rafa Nadal: 20 (20-1)

Taylor Fritz: 20 (20-6)

Jannik Sinner: 19 (19-4)

Andrey Rublev: 19 (19-7)



Tsitsipas announced himself to the world in 2018 after reaching the Barcelona Open final without dropping a set. He beat three top-20 ranked players before falling to Rafael Nadal in the summit clash.

Tsitsipas once again showcased his enormous talent at the Rogers Cup later that year. The Greek youngster beat the likes of Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev en route to another final against Nadal. The Spaniard again got the better of the Greek, but the match was a lot closer than their previous meeting.

Stefanos Tsitsipas' 2022 season thus far

Tsitsipas plays a backhand at the 2022 Miami Open

After reaching the 2022 Australian Open semifinals, many predicted that Stefanos Tsitsipas would win multiple titles this season and finally make a push for the World No. 1 ranking. However, things haven't panned out quite like the Greek would have liked.

Tsitsipas made the final in Rotterdam before losing to Felix Auger-Aliassime and the semifinals in Acapulco before going down to Cameron Norrie. He followed it up with disappointing performances at the Sunshine Double, failing to get past the Round of 16 in both tournaments.

But there is still a long way to go this season and given his prowess on clay, Tsitsipas will be among the frontrunners in Madrid, Rome and Paris.

The meeting between Tsitsipas and Davidovich Fokina in the Monte-Carlo Masters final will be their second this year. Tsitsipas beat the Spaniard en route to the final in Rotterdam in a hard-fought three-set encounter.

