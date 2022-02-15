Stefanos Tsitsipas picks himself as the best player in Rotterdam draw, Felix Auger-Aliassime says Andy Murray has been the "best of all time" in the group

In a recent video interaction conducted by the Rotterdam Open organizers, Stefanos Tsitsipas was picked as the "best player" at the tournament by three out of four players interviewed - including by himself. Tsitsipas, Andy Murray and Felix Auger-Aliassime all voted for the Greek, while Andrey Rublev went with Murray.

With renowned YouTuber and tennis enthusiast Jan Kooijman posing the questions, Murray explained his choice by saying Tsitsipas has a "different game style" than other players. Auger-Aliassime, meanwhile, claimed that although Murray has been the "best of all time" in the group, Tsitsipas is the best right now.

"I will probably go with Tsitsipas," Murray said. "He has quite a different game style to a lot of players that are playing nowadays."

"At the end of the day, we are all very good players," Auger-Aliassime said. "Of course, Andy has been the best of all time in this group but Stefanos is the best right now."

Tsitsipas picking his own card was the most unexpected though. The 23-year-old claimed he chose himself because of the fight and "heart" he displays on the court.

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Australian Open 2022

"Because he fights and he plays with his heart," Tsitsipas said while explaining his vote.

The only one with a different opinion was Andrey Rublev, who picked Andy Murray over the others. Rublev highlighted the Scot's Slam wins and No. 1 ranking as the reasons for his choice.

"Out of the players here, for sure, it's Andy," Rublev said. "He won the Grand Slams and reached the No. 1 in the world."

Jan Kooijman also asked the four players a bunch of other questions, like who has the best forehand, the best fashion sense and the best dancing skills. The forehand category got equal votes for Tsitsipas and Rublev (with the Greek again picking himself), while a majority picked Auger-Aliassime as the best dancer.

Felix Auger-Aliassime beats Stefanos Tsitsipas to win the Rotterdam 2022 title

Stefanos Tsitsipas with Felix Auger-Aliassime

Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of the Rotterdam event on Sunday to win his first ever title on the ATP tour. The Canadian eased home with a relatively straightforward scoreline of 6-4, 6-2.

Interestingly, Auger-Aliassime made his ATP tour debut at this very tournament back in 2018. He lost in the final of eight different events after that, so finally winning one on Sunday was a big career breakthrough for the 21-year-old.

Auger-Alissime will next feature at the Marseille Open 2022, which is an ATP 250 tournament. The likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, Aslan Karatsev and Richard Gasquet are also present in the singles draw.

