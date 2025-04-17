  • home icon
Stefanos Tsitsipas refuses to acknowledge Carlos Alcaraz threat with strongly worded statement at Barcelona Open

By Aman Mohamed
Modified Apr 17, 2025 07:36 GMT
Stefanos Tsitsipas and Carlos Alcaraz on tour - Image Source: Getty
Stefanos Tsitsipas and Carlos Alcaraz on tour - Image Source: Getty

Stefanos Tsitsipas has downplayed the threat Carlos Alcaraz possesses in the Barcelona Open. The Greek recently secured a quarterfinal berth at the event by defeating Sebastian Korda 7-6(4), 6-4.

Tsitsipas entered Barcelona after a quarter-final exit in Monte-Carlo. Despite winning the first set against Lorenzo Musetti, the Italian defeated him in a gripping encounter 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

The Greek spoke about his mindset after reaching the quarterfinals in Barcelona for the fifth time in his career. When asked about two-time champion Carlos Alcaraz's presence at the tournament, he was hesitant to allow any negative thoughts to enter his mind and felt optimistic about his chances this year.

"I've blocked any fear. I've blocked any uncertainty, and I'm not going to let anyone to try running my dream of winning here, so I don't want anyone to get in the way and make me feel any type of fear or uncertainty," Stefanos Tsitsipas said in his post-match press conference (minutes 2:05 - 3:55)
Tsitsipas has reached the final in Barcelona four times but has never won the title. He lost to Rafael Nadal in 2018 and 2021, Alcaraz in 2023, and Casper Ruud in 2024.

The Greek sounded eager to raise his level in the Barcelona Open this week. He spoke about finding his rhythm in the quarterfinals against Arthur Fils.

"I haven't played enough here to say yet that I could potentially be a favorite for this tournament and I haven't shown a level of Tennis today to put myself as the top two or top three so far. I think the only way I'm going to prove that is by playing better in my next game. That's the only way I can establish my right to say maybe I have a better chance this year," Stefanos Tsitsipas said (minutes 2:05 - 3:55)
Tsitsipas already has a trophy to his name this year by winning the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships. He also reached the quarterfinal of the Rotterdam Open but lost to Mattia Bellucci in straight sets.

Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on Arthur Fils in the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open 2025

Tsitsipas in action at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 2025 - Source: Getty
Tsitsipas in action at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 2025 - Source: Getty

Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on Arthur Fils in the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open. Fils leads the head-to-head against the Greek 2-0 and outfoxed him most recently in the 2024 Swiss Indoors in Basel.

While Tsitsipas edged past Korda, Fils made light work of Pedro Martinez in the second round. He outclassed the Spaniard in straight sets 6-3, 6-2.

Tsitsipas secured a runner-up finish in Barcelona last year, whereas Fils reached the quarterfinals. Despite a valiant effort against Dusan Lajovic, the Serb outclassed Fils in three sets 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Fils and Tsitsipas have never met each other on clay. The winner between the duo will most likely take on Carlos Alcaraz or Alex De Minaur in the last four.

Edited by pranavsethii
