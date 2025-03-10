Stefanos Tsitsipas reveals 2 'perfect' matches he played against Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal

Stefanos Tsitsipas cast his mind back to facing Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in "perfect" matches. Tsitsipas famously ousted Nadal in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Australian Open, and a couple of years before, he had knocked Federer out of the hardcourt Major to reach the tournament's last eight for the first time in his career.

Tsitsipas' recollection of the two matches came during his post-match press conference following his comprehensive 6-3, 6-3 third-round win over Matteo Berrettini at the ongoing 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The Greek, a two-time Grand Slam finalist and a former No. 3 is enjoying a purple patch right now, having arrived at Indian Wells on the back of his 12th ATP Tour-level title triumph at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Speaking first about his quarterfinal victory against Rafael Nadal at the 2021 Australian Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas said:

"Two perfect matches that I have played. It's an interesting one, because I've had a bad start against Rafael Nadal at the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. It was not great. I remember thinking to myself, I'm not playing well. I lost the first two sets, and I think something just clicked."

The Greek recalled how he eventually turned things around, with his performance peaking at a crucial juncture of the contest to help him over the line against the legendary Spaniard. Tsitsipas won the match 3-6, 2-6, 7-6(4), 6-4, 7-5.

"I just started, you know, jumping around a little bit more. I felt I was waiting too long when he was serving, and I felt like I couldn't get into the rhythm of the match. So I tried to try a few things that could help me out, get into the rhythm. And I feel that since that moment, being two sets to love down until the very end, I kind of peaked and reached almost perfect tennis and ended up winning the match," Stefanos Tsitsipas added.

Next, the 26-year-old turned the clock back even further, revisiting his monumental 2019 Australian Open Round-of-16 win over Roger Federer. Tsitsipas candidly laid bare his admiration and respect for the Swiss, whom he idolized growing up. Federer also inspired Tsitsipas to make a permanent switch to the one-handed backhand, even though the Greek's version of it tends to lack the consistency with which the Swiss played it.

"Another one was probably against Roger Federer, again at the Australian Open, because of, first of all, the player that he is. Someone that, you know, I had massive respect for, and he was my childhood hero. So playing him first time at a slam was not easy to deal with. I felt like players at my age during that period, it wouldn't have been as easy," Stefanos Tsitsipas said.

The Greek, currently ranked No. 9 on the ATP Tour rankings, shed light on his mentality going into the match against Federer, the then-two-time defending champion in Melbourne. Tsitsipas would eventually win this particular match, 6-7(11), 7-6(3), 7-5, 7-6(5).

"But I was determined when I entered the court. I'm like, I'm not leaving unless there's something to learn from this experience, and I really want to go all the way in that match. I'm not going to let him win just because he's Roger Federer, and I managed to win that match. I played perfect tennis, even though I was dealing with a lot of pressure moments in that match," he added.

Stefanos Tsitsipas said some memorable words following his victories against Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the 2019 and 2021 editions of the Australian Open respectively.

"Happiest man on earth", "Speechless" - Stefanos Tsitsipas' reactions to famous Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal scalps at Australian Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas (Source: Getty)

After getting the better of his tennis idol at the 2019 Australian Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas couldn't contain his delight. In his post-match, on-court interview, the Greek said:

"I’m the happiest man on earth right now. Roger is a legend of our sport, so much respect for him. He showed such good tennis over the years. I’ve been idolising him since the age of six, and it was a dream come true for me just being on Rod Laver Arena facing him. Winning at the end, I cannot describe it."

Two years later, following his miraculous five-set comeback victory against Rafael Nadal, Tsitsipas expressed his amazement at clawing his way back into the contest after losing the first two sets.

"I’m speechless. I have no words to describe what just happened. It’s an unbelievable feeling to be able to fight at such a level and just be able to give it my all on the court," Stefanos Tsitsipas said.

Next at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Tsitsipas is set to lock horns with Holger Rune for a place in the quarterfinals of the year's first ATP Masters 1000 event.

